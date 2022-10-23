Column: Americans losing their civility, humanity

I am deeply concerned about our country. It is a nation in crisis.

The ugliness of the campaign ads currently airing on television and elsewhere underscores the nature of the crisis. With rare exception, they can be described as “attack, attack, attack” with complete disregard for relevant facts. They are the crudest form of character assassination, totally devoid of any redeeming social value.

These obnoxious ads are not the cause of the problem. Rather, they reflect a deeper crisis of values – the erosion of civility and respect for the humanity of other people.

It is not much of an overstatement to say that there is no sense of community in this country, be it on the local, state or national level. Rather, on all levels of the nation in which we live, there is precious little understanding of where others are coming from. The prevailing dynamic is one of disparaging those with whom one disagrees while totally blocking out their humanity.

Folks, we cannot continue living like that. Being hypercritical of those with different views is tearing our nation apart, placing the future of our nation at risk.

One of the most insightful (and least understood) biblical passages is the story of Jesus having dinner with tax collectors and other assorted sinners (Matthew 9:10-13). The tax collectors of Jesus day were notorious crooks who charged taxpayers more than they actually owed and then cheated the government by skimming off part of the take. Yet, here was Jesus having dinner with them! The religious types of Jesus’ day were aghast!

While in no way condoning the terrible things that crooked tax collectors were doing, Jesus was able to see something that most of us fail to see – the humanity of those with whom we disagree. The proclivity in our society today is to hammer away at the perceived wrongs of those with whom we disagree, oblivious to the fact that they, like we, are human beings with families, with times of joy and times of sorrow, with times of success and times of failure.

This failure to recognize the humanity of others is the root cause of the maliciousness and lack of civility that is so typical of contemporary American society.

What is the solution to the problem? As is so often the case, the solution to this problem begins with each of us. It is essential that we refrain from using derogatory names to refer to those with whom we disagree. It is crucial that we all treat other people with respect and dignity, including those on the other side of the aisle in the political arena.

And yes, it involves recognizing that not one of us is perfect. American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr (1892-1971) warned that all of us have a tendency to commit the sin of pride, including the sin of moral pride, which he suggested is reflected in self-righteous moral judgments that condemn other people. He stated, “This is the secret of the relationship between cruelty and self-righteousness.” In short, we would all do well to leaven what we say and do with a measure of humility.

Is there hope? Yes, there is. The outspoken individuals on both sides of the political spectrum are the ones who get most of the attention in the media. This overlooks the fact that there are many good, decent people who believe in treating other people with respect and dignity and leaven all that they do with a measure of humility. Included in this number are many members of younger generations. They are the hope of the future.

CORRECTION: In last week’s column there was typographical error I failed to spot when I stated that the ship I was on when Hurricane Ginger interfered with our transit across the Atlantic was heeling in excess of 45 degrees. The correct number is in excess of 35 degrees. Hurricane Ginger, which lasted for 27 days, was the second longest Atlantic hurricane on record. Fortunately, we were just at the edge of it and did not experience its full fury.