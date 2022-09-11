Column: America's dangerous national sport is back

– Here we go again. The National Football League opened the professional season this past Thursday when the Buffalo Bills tangled with the Los Angeles Rams. The remaining 30 teams are in action today and tomorrow. America’s national sport is back.

To a person of my age, calling football our national sport still seems odd. It is now an accepted fact, but that title belonged to baseball for well over a century. Only in my lifetime has the brute force of football, magnified by television, steadily pushed aside the more leisurely, gentlemanly game to become America’s favorite.

Although my gifts as a child were more cerebral than muscular, I longed to excel at sports, especially football. But the game came to St. Thomas late in my time at the brand-new high school. I spent afternoons and evenings playing pass and punt in the middle of Marksman Street with Jack Acerra, but made it onto the playing field only briefly.

The school hired a coach who met with some three dozen aspiring players. Tossing a football between his hands, he gave a brief pep talk and then asked each of us what position we played. I knew little of the game, but being tall and right-handed, answered “right end.”

And that’s where I found myself three weeks later on a field where the St. Thomas Wildcats squared off with Memphis’ junior high champs of the preceding season. As luck would have it, I had made only one practice session before the game, (I was busy after class getting out the school newspaper) but was in the starting line-up on defense. At the right end of the line.

I truly had but a vague idea of what was happening. On the first play our opponents went through the middle for about 20 yards. Their next play was a sweep around right end which was equally successful. I sensed they would be coming my way next.

And so it was. In a half-crouch, I could see the quarterback hand the ball off and the whole backfield heading in my direction. I moved to tackle the runner, but one of their team fell in front of me and I fell over him. Another easy 20 yards or more. That was how I learned what a block was.

After they scored a touchdown, I was pulled out of the line-up and spent the rest of the game on the sidelines. My football career ended that day, leaving me still largely ignorant of the how and why of it all.

It was only after years of watching the game that I came to appreciate its intricacies. And not having experienced it, came only gradually to the realization of just how damaging it can be. I didn’t realize how lucky I was to have missed it. No broken bones, no dislocations, not even a sprain.

People who have known me from other associations have always considered my interest in football an eccentricity. I liken it to chess played by behemoths at top speed. When the ball is snapped, every player has to execute his part in a general plan of attack or defense, while making an immediate adjustment to his opponent’s moves. It is fast, violent, and unforgiving.

I saw Detroit wide receiver Chuck Hugues die of a heart attack in a 1971 televised game against the Chicago Bears. Dick Butkus frantically waved for sideline help, but it was obvious that the man was gone. Even from the remote vantage point of a TV viewer, it was a sobering reminder of football’s brutal nature.

Al Lucas of the Los Angeles Avengers was returning a kick from the New York Dragons when he was hit hit and low, dying within minutes of a spinal trauma. Arena football is no less dangerous for being indoors.

I think it is that aspect of football that has distanced me from it at last. I will still turn on a game, but find it easy to leave the room for almost any reason or even switch to something else. I have followed the Green Bay Packers since pre-Lombardi days (I identified with them because they were such losers back then, like the high school I had attended), but I haven’t watched a full game for years.

Football is America’s analogue of Rome’s gladiatorial games. The difference is that death in the Roman arena was expected and instant; in football, it can be a painfully lingering decline into a mental fog with a crippled body. Anyone who has watched Dick Butkus’ trying to rise from a chair can understand the physical price he paid. What his interior life may be like is another matter.

The macho spirit of football is such that players want to get right back in the game, even when they are semi-conscious. There is a hormonal imperative to be tough, to conquer, to dominate, to win. It has been celebrated from the Iliad to today’s sports pages; but it is finally giving everyone second thoughts. Even a minor injury can send a player into a tent for close examination.

Take away the violence and you lose the fans. Why go to NASCAR races except for the danger and the unacknowledged hope of seeing a terrific accident? The Roman spirit persists in males; an atavistic love of blood sport. It doesn’t bear thinking about. If you do, the appalling realization of its consequences can turn you away.

Given all that, I will still check in on the Packers-Vikings game this afternoon. It should be interesting.