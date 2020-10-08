Column: An abuse of the process

Here is what she had to say: "Nobody ever dreamed that retention would be used in this way. The idea was to give voters a chance to get rid of bad judges – ones who made sloppy decisions or were rude to lawyers or who behaved in an erratic way. It was never intended to be used to punish judges for voting a particular way. The judiciary has to remain independent and act without fear of retaliation of an interest group."

In other words the way Kilbride is being targeted is an abuse of the process.

During his three-year stint as chief justice, Kilbride did more than perhaps any other Illinois jurist in making courts accessible.

First, he spearheaded an initiative allowing cameras into trial courts.

But his Access to Justice initiative has profoundly changed how Illinois courts operate, Circuit Judge Linnea E. Thompson, of Rock Island County, said.

"More than 60 percent of people appearing in court in civil cases are not represented by an attorney," Thompson said. "This program is designed to help them."

"Before the Access to Justice initiative, somebody who showed up in court unable to speak English would likely get yelled at," Thompson said. "For some reason, some judges thought if you talked louder and slower, you were more likely to be understood. Today, we have an alternative. And that’s because of Justice Kilbride."

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist and a freelance reporter. ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

