Column: An act of love and liberation

But I am a proud member of the media, on most days, and I will never blindly support less access because inevitably it will be exploited by unscrupulous public officials refusing to be held accountable for decisions that affect, you know, real life. (Which is why after watching some of the post-game news conferences, I'm convinced we would have had a very different last four years if we had an exchange program between some of these relentless sports reporters and the rubber-spined White House press corps.)

I am, however, also a woman, of color — Puerto Rican, to be exact. And I have been in many spaces past, present and undoubtedly future, where my health and well-being were diminished and devalued. And where my attempts at setting boundaries (mine look a lot like calling out BS) were either ignored or eventually written off as some aggressive affront — "But why is she so angry!?" — while simultaneously portrayed as being thin-skinned.

The word "eventually" is doing a lot of work in that paragraph because women of color usually have to do a lot of work to eventually, if they're lucky, be heard. And then, laughably, only long enough to be asked to do the invisible work of educating others into being better and doing better. Maybe. One day.

Because make no mistake, that's what Osaka has long been trying to do.,