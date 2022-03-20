Column: An adventure with good humans

"No service" appeared on my phone as I traveled scenic backroads of northern Illinois. Problems with my carrier’s signal not being strong in rural Illinois isn’t uncommon, so at first the break in coverage didn’t give me any pause. After traveling a bit further it had a never before seen notification banner stating, "Cell phone not activated. Contact your carrier." I knew immediately what must have happened. Due to a much too long saga involving the purchase of new cell phones, which would be delivered to my home while I was out of town, my current cell phone became deactivated.

In search of a pay phone, I stopped at a building that looked like a small town bank. Inside I found a variety of small businesses. The one that was still open for the day was a luxuriously smelling massage office whose sole occupant generously handed me her personal phone so I could try to find out what had happened to mine. I was unsuccessful. She graciously wished me safe travels.

As I turned the corner, I saw the familiar blue sign indicating a library was nearby. I stopped and used the computer to check a map since my GPS wasn’t available. A helpful librarian quickly researched the locations of my provider’s stores and sent me on my way.

I arrived at the city where my carrier’s store was located. There were no other customers. The energetic young man who jumped up to serve me probably later wished he had been otherwise occupied when I entered. I explained what I thought had happened and he confirmed it. He proceeded to fix the snafu, but his efforts were unsuccessful. He persevered, consulted his computer, reached out to another staff member, and even "phoned a friend."

Everything he was trying appeared to be the correct fix, it just wasn’t working. While he struggled with the reasons why, he talked with me about things I need to do to make sure that I fully protect and utilize my phone. I told him I was going to be so thrilled when he figured it out that the experience would be in my next column.

I was speaking to my son on the phone of the cellphone guy, to tell him where I was and what was happening. Cellphone guy had called customer service for me rather than sending me out to do it myself.

I told him I really needed my phone the next day to receive some important medical-related calls that I was expecting. It was now 45 minutes to closing time,and the customer service wait time was still 11 minutes. I was convinced I would have to leave without a working phone.

As I was relaying all of the information to my son, my voice wavered and I had to pause for a calming breath. He wisely said, "Mom, stay there until it is fixed. Let people be good humans." As he was saying that to me, the cellphone guy placed my phone in my hand and exclaimed, "It’s working!"

Before handing my phone to me he had already phoned another employee to verify that the connection was fully operational and indeed that it was working. He said, "There have to be better ways to get column ideas!" I refrained from hugging him, but I cried with relief and gratitude that he had proven himself to be such a good human.

When encountering a problem it is easy to anticipate less than stellar assistance. Perhaps if we had more faith in their ability to help us, more people would show us that they are good humans. I encountered three during this adventure.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

