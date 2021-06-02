Column: An answer to educational needs

Instead, he goes to a place like New York City where it’s possible to compare charter- and public-school students with the same socioeconomic backgrounds, living in the same neighborhood and maybe even learning in the same buildings. The charter schools win big time.

Charter schools, please understand, don’t just appear out of nowhere. Sponsored by private groups, they are examined by school authorities before being allowed to set up shop, and they can be terminated if they fail. When a student goes from a public school to a charter school, money goes with him or her, but so do costs. Charter schools by and large do not have unions, and for those who adore these politically able organizations, it might be interesting to look at the huge cost of their unscientific resistance to in-person teaching during the COVID-19 crisis. Millions of young minds were detrimentally affected.

In his book, "Charter Schools and Their Enemies," Sowell deals with all the kinds of cultural issues that can make some students perform worse than others and then says this is no excuse for public schools to say they can’t do anything about it. Education is a great provider. If not always, it can again and again overcome, affording life opportunities that are hard to obtain in any other way.