Column: An education dilemma

Public school education in the United States is heading in the wrong direction. When authorities speak of arming teachers with weapons, putting chain link fences around buildings, and having armed security personnel at entrances they are describing jails, not schools. Few people voluntarily enter such an uncertain workplace. It is no wonder that teaching is no longer the safe, rewarding, "go-to" career it once was.
The present teacher shortage does not come as any great surprise to me. American public education is struggling to keep its classrooms staffed with both full-time and part-time teachers. A 2018 Dispatch-Argus article, titled "Schools face sub shortage", called attention to the problem. The problem will only get worse before it gets better.
The genesis of the current educational dilemma goes back to the late 1950s, the '60s and early '70s. Because there were so many teacher candidates, finding teachers and temporaries was not a problem. Now, needing more temporary teachers is due, in part, to administrators thinking that would always be the case. At that time, serving in place of full-time teachers was seen as a path to gain a permanent position. Additionally, teacher education degree programs never address the problem of "how to teach as a temporary," and teacher candidates expect they will be full-time professionals, not "on-call workers."
We, the public — students, parents, legislators, and administrators — owe our classroom teachers a big debt of gratitude for their daily efforts. At all levels, our teachers are the frontline defenders against non-productivity, indifference and ignorance.
Consider the following reasons why qualified people are not seeking teaching careers.
Teaching is a difficult and rewarding profession under the best of circumstances, but it is most challenging when the teacher is not employed by one school district. Perceived administrative support for the temporary teacher is not strong. Basically, if there is no apparent trouble from "x" classroom, no one checks on a person. If that first day is quiet, there is a chance to return another day.
Refusing calls, except for illness, potentially means fewer chances to teach. Per diem compensation is much better these days but pay is not really what is worrisome. Working day to day causes the ranks of the temporary educators to ebb and flow regularly because other work needs to support this vocation, thus restricting individual availability.
A bigger issue is this: evaluation of performance. Full-time teachers are evaluated regularly. Temps are not, but they need this benefit as well. Certainly not for one-day assignments here and there; but if a teacher serves for a period of days, weeks, or even a semester, they should be accorded this benefit.
Faculty, staff, and students all need to offer help, and show respect. However, lacking proper respect at a particular school, the part-time teaching professional is less likely to return, further complicating the supply issue.
People have turned away from the teaching profession due to the drastic and unhealthy changes in our American society and culture. Larger classes, plainclothes police in the cafeteria and metal detectors, along with the threat of violence, are not welcoming to potential teachers. Due to a short supply of qualified people, education administrators welcome inquiries from interested people regarding the requirements to help as temporary teachers.
Learning is maximized in safe and healthy environments. Being scared to go to school diminishes learning. America needs to reverse these negative trends because education is vital to our nation’s continued success.
Caryl Altemus is a guest columnist and lives in Moline. Voices of the Quad-Cities, a weekly feature, appears on Tuesday.