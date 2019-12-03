Column: An education dilemma

Public school education in the United States is heading in the wrong direction. When authorities speak of arming teachers with weapons, putting chain link fences around buildings, and having armed security personnel at entrances they are describing jails, not schools. Few people voluntarily enter such an uncertain workplace. It is no wonder that teaching is no longer the safe, rewarding, "go-to" career it once was.

The present teacher shortage does not come as any great surprise to me. American public education is struggling to keep its classrooms staffed with both full-time and part-time teachers. A 2018 Dispatch-Argus article, titled "Schools face sub shortage", called attention to the problem. The problem will only get worse before it gets better.

The genesis of the current educational dilemma goes back to the late 1950s, the '60s and early '70s. Because there were so many teacher candidates, finding teachers and temporaries was not a problem. Now, needing more temporary teachers is due, in part, to administrators thinking that would always be the case. At that time, serving in place of full-time teachers was seen as a path to gain a permanent position. Additionally, teacher education degree programs never address the problem of "how to teach as a temporary," and teacher candidates expect they will be full-time professionals, not "on-call workers."