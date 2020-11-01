Column: An election checklist

While many (myself included) have already voted in this year's election, many of you have not. To help, I have compiled a list of 10 things to think about when voting:
1. Is the candidate a person of integrity who does not play fast and loose with the facts or flat-out lie? There is so much dishonesty on all levels of government these days. Electing people of integrity at every level of public office ought to be a top priority.
2. Is the candidate a person of compassion and understanding who genuinely cares about other people, rather than a self-centered person who lacks empathy? In recent years, political posturing, rather than compassion and understanding, has come to typify many who have been elected to public office. That needs to change.
3. Do the candidate’s policy proposals offer practical solutions to the problems we face, be it on the national, state or local level? Or is what the candidate says empty rhetoric lacking substance? Television ads placed by various campaigns are of little help on this matter and are best ignored, particularly if they attack opponents.
4. Is the candidate able to disagree respectfully with other people, rather than simply trashing all those with different views? In this age of polarization, civility is a rare commodity. We need people in all levels of government who believe in civility.
5. Is the candidate the type of person who can work with folks on the other side of the aisle to enact constructive solutions to the problems we face, rather than foment divisiveness and unbridled partisanship? There is so much that divides us. Little will be accomplished if folks are not willing to work together when it is possible.
6. Has the candidate ever admitted making a mistake? And if so, what did the candidate learn from that mistake? A few years ago, I met a person who said that as a matter of principle, he does not vote for anyone who doesn’t admit having made at least one mistake. I asked him if he can find anyone for whom to vote. "That is a problem," he responded.
7. Is the candidate an active listener who listens carefully to what other people have to say, including folks who have views that differ from those of the candidate? In these difficult times, we need to do more listening and less attacking.
8. Is the candidate genuinely concerned about the common good, rather than just pushing for measures that are beneficial to major financial supporters? A key question for anyone going to a polling place to vote.
9. Does the candidate know how to say "no" to financial supporters who have narrow, self-serving agendas? Another key question.
10. Is the candidate committed to serving all members of the community, not just those who are avid supporters? Perhaps the most important question of all.
No one, of course, is perfect. Everyone has flaws. It is unlikely that any candidate will score 100% on this ten-question quiz. That having been said, there is something to be said for rating the candidates on this ten-point rubric and then voting for the candidate with the highest score, regardless of party affiliation.
A final observation: it is important that we accept the outcome of the election, even if our preferred candidates do not win. When all things are considered, that is the heart and soul of democracy.
Civility is in desperately short supply today. Expanding civility must begin with each of us and continue throughout the year. And yes, those who support candidates other than the candidates we support are still our neighbors. It is important that we also view them as our friends.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.
