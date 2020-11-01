Column: An election checklist

5. Is the candidate the type of person who can work with folks on the other side of the aisle to enact constructive solutions to the problems we face, rather than foment divisiveness and unbridled partisanship? There is so much that divides us. Little will be accomplished if folks are not willing to work together when it is possible.

6. Has the candidate ever admitted making a mistake? And if so, what did the candidate learn from that mistake? A few years ago, I met a person who said that as a matter of principle, he does not vote for anyone who doesn’t admit having made at least one mistake. I asked him if he can find anyone for whom to vote. "That is a problem," he responded.

7. Is the candidate an active listener who listens carefully to what other people have to say, including folks who have views that differ from those of the candidate? In these difficult times, we need to do more listening and less attacking.

8. Is the candidate genuinely concerned about the common good, rather than just pushing for measures that are beneficial to major financial supporters? A key question for anyone going to a polling place to vote.

9. Does the candidate know how to say "no" to financial supporters who have narrow, self-serving agendas? Another key question.