Column: An ethic of common decency

To say that we live in difficult times is to state the obvious. What is less obvious, at least to some, is that a huge part of the problem is that there is a regrettable lack of an ethic of common decency that involves treating all people with respect and dignity.
The symptoms of this problem are not hard to see – bitter partisanship, name-calling and constant attacks on those with differing views.
Folks, we can’t go on living like this. The fabric that holds us together as communities and as a nation is becoming badly frayed. The prospects for finding workable solutions to the problems facing our communities and our nation are diminished greatly if all we do is rip each other apart.
While the symptoms of this problem are easy to see, identifying the root causes is far more difficult. I am inclined to think that the emergence of social media such as FaceBook and Twitter is part of the problem. They provide an avenue for "letting it fly" by posting whatever happens to be on one’s mind at the moment, regardless of the factual accuracy of what is alleged.
Though I am not on Twitter, I am on FaceBook and log on just about every day. I use it as a photo album to share the photos I take with others and as a way of staying in touch with extended family members and former students. I never post anything of a political nature and rarely read anything of a political nature posted by others.
I am also inclined to think that our educational system is part of the problem (and since I am part of our educational system, this means that I am part of the problem.) We place strong emphasis on the development of critical thinking skills, which are very important. We do quite well in this regard. Where we drop the ball is with respect to fostering listening skills. We are so focused on helping our students develop carefully-reasoned positions and expressing their views in a clear and cogent manner that we fail to help our students develop their listening skills.
A result of this is that we have become a society of people who aren’t very good listeners. We are people with strongly-held views who pay precious little attention to the views of others and why they hold these views. We are oblivious to the fears and anxieties which give rise to these views.
It is fine to take issue with the views that others have. There is a time to speak up, a time to take exception. However, it behooves us to try as best we can to understand the fears and anxieties that give rise to these views, rather than simply dismiss those who hold them, as one candidate for a high political office did, as a "basket of deplorables."
Several years ago while writing a book on intergenerational justice, it occurred to me that we don’t do a very good job of listening to and understanding the fears and anxieties of those of different age groups. As part of the project, I decided to interview people from different age groups, simply as a way of better understanding them. It was an eye-opening experience!
If we are to be good listeners, we must temporarily set aside our own views, rather than filter everything through our own preconceptions. There is a very real sense in which preconceptions often result in misperceptions.
Once again, this in no way is to suggest that we should find acceptable anything that anyone else says or believes. For example, there is no room for racism in an ethic that affirms the dignity of all persons. However, it is to suggest that we should try to understand the fears and anxieties that give rise to racism and other views that are so harmful to other people. Indeed, understanding these fears and anxieties and responding to them in a constructive way can result in a humanizing transformation of the person who holds these views.
In short, an ethic of common decency involves treating all people with respect and dignity, including those with views that differ from ours. It involves being active listeners and when we disagree with others, doing so with civility. That is what is in regrettably short supply today.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.