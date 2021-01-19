Column: An ethic of common decency

I am also inclined to think that our educational system is part of the problem (and since I am part of our educational system, this means that I am part of the problem.) We place strong emphasis on the development of critical thinking skills, which are very important. We do quite well in this regard. Where we drop the ball is with respect to fostering listening skills. We are so focused on helping our students develop carefully-reasoned positions and expressing their views in a clear and cogent manner that we fail to help our students develop their listening skills.

A result of this is that we have become a society of people who aren’t very good listeners. We are people with strongly-held views who pay precious little attention to the views of others and why they hold these views. We are oblivious to the fears and anxieties which give rise to these views.

It is fine to take issue with the views that others have. There is a time to speak up, a time to take exception. However, it behooves us to try as best we can to understand the fears and anxieties that give rise to these views, rather than simply dismiss those who hold them, as one candidate for a high political office did, as a "basket of deplorables."