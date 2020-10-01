Column: An exposure of character

When I was I kid, I went to Saturday afternoon movies at the Royal Theater, just two or three blocks away from my home. Among my favorites were films featuring the African explorer Frank Buck.

I recall one scene in which he came around some foliage and was attacked by a python. The huge snake fastened on his arm and he was struggling to escape. I was alarmed. He was alone! His life was in danger! Then I thought, why doesn’t the cameraman help him? At that moment, I lost my innocence about "reality" in the movies and, subsequently, on television.)

What we saw Wednesday was real. One guy trying to bully another in the presence of a referee who lacked the power — or motivation — to stop it. It didn’t work, and it was messy, more an exposure of character than a political argument.

The next big event is an exchange between vice-presidential candidates, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. The safe prediction is that it will be properly managed and, thus, more orderly and illuminating. If it goes off as expected, perhaps it will inspire the next heavyweight match to follow the rules.

Don’t bet on it.