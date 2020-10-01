Column: An exposure of character

Well, that was special. The first presidential debate drew some interesting reviews: "Chaotic" seemed to be the adjective most frequently employed. While there were a few minority opinions, most observers found the whole spectacle deplorable. Not the sort of reasoned exchange you’d expect in a formal debate.
My first reaction was a hope that this was not being transmitted overseas. Foreigners strongly suspect that the United States, the "leader of the free world,” is falling apart. There was little to dissuade them of that opinion Tuesday night in Cleveland.
It began with a 90-second statement from the president, followed by one from former Vice President Joe Biden — which was quickly interrupted by Trump. As he carried on, Biden gave up and waited for a while, then decided he might as well join the melee. Cacophony ensued, with occasional intervals of single speech.
This was predictable, but I think we all hoped for something of substance, an exchange of sharply contrasting ideas with a personal slur slipped in now and then. What we came away with was a clear decision that, in the next encounter, the moderator must have the ability to switch microphones on and off.
We also got a taste of what "reality" TV would be if those shows weren’t carefully scripted.
(You didn’t know that? Pause for a sizable digression:
When I was I kid, I went to Saturday afternoon movies at the Royal Theater, just two or three blocks away from my home. Among my favorites were films featuring the African explorer Frank Buck.
I recall one scene in which he came around some foliage and was attacked by a python. The huge snake fastened on his arm and he was struggling to escape. I was alarmed. He was alone! His life was in danger! Then I thought, why doesn’t the cameraman help him? At that moment, I lost my innocence about "reality" in the movies and, subsequently, on television.)
What we saw Wednesday was real. One guy trying to bully another in the presence of a referee who lacked the power — or motivation — to stop it. It didn’t work, and it was messy, more an exposure of character than a political argument.
The next big event is an exchange between vice-presidential candidates, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. The safe prediction is that it will be properly managed and, thus, more orderly and illuminating. If it goes off as expected, perhaps it will inspire the next heavyweight match to follow the rules.
Don’t bet on it.
Everything is on the line for Trump, as we have recently learned, Without the safety of the Oval Office, he is in peril. Not only is he a possible target for criminal prosecution, he also has some massive loans coming due in 2022. He hasn’t the means to answer them without liquidating much of his real estate holdings. It could spell the end of a privileged life.
As Biden indicated, if he loses, it simply means going back to a satisfying life among family and friends. He will have risen to face a daunting challenge and will take the result gracefully. Joe hasn’t let power go to his head. I can attest, he is a genuinely likable and competent guy.
I have never been one of Trump’s fans, but I almost feel sorry for him. As someone recently noted, his decision to run for president was the worst mistake of his life. There is a line near the end of "Macbeth" in which a minor character speaks of the king’s desperate situation:
"Those he commands move only in command,
Nothing in love. Now does he feel his title
Hang loose about him, like a giant's robe
Upon a dwarfish thief."
Trump stepped forward to provide an angry answer for those disaffected Americans who feel they have been left behind. They fear that granting racial equality to all means a further diminishing of their own lives. It is not true, but when you see yourself the victim of an unequal world, you can be sold a simple answer.
The problems we face in a distorted kind of capitalism must be set aright. The even more pressing problems of climate change and pandemic must also be addressed quickly and seriously. Biden may not be the perfect answer, but he is, at least, not part of the problem.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
