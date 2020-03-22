Column: An extaordinary week at the capitol

Reynolds has increased the pace of news conferences in order to provide fresh updates on the virus’ impact on Iowa. As the coronavirus continues to spread, its impact and the state’s response change almost daily.

To pull back the curtain for you, even the governor’s press conferences have become a practice in social distancing. They are being staffed by a limited number of reporters in the room — one each from print, TV and radio media that share the information with other reporters — while other reporters are allowed to call into the press conference and ask questions via a conference line.

It’s a new world we’re all living in. Fortunately for me, as a bureau reporter, I’m accustomed to working on my own, away from other people. To borrow a joke being passed around by social introverts, I’ve been preparing for this moment for years.

I also wanted to take this moment to make a humble plea: If you’re able, and if you’re not already, please subscribe to your local newspaper. The economic impact of this virus could be devastating, and that will impact newspapers. As businesses become forced to make spending decisions, advertising almost certainly will be reduced. That will have a critical impact on newspapers, which already are struggling to earn enough revenue to support staff.