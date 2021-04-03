Column: An incredible opportunity

So many have faced incredible challenges, especially over the past year: parents have had to leave work to care for their children, or they’ve had to deal with medical challenges. That’s where our work at SAL has proved essential. Through the pandemic, and for the past 50 years, we’ve supported families with a goal of helping them navigate the barriers that prevent them from moving their life forward in a positive way. And now, thanks to EHS CCP, we’ll be able to provide that same level of care to our youngest population.

This early care, I wholeheartedly believe, is crucial to building a strong economy — and vibrant, equitable Quad Cities.

You see, the reality is that early childhood education affects everyone, whether or not they have children themselves. Young children are going to shape the future of our community, and it’s our duty to serve them during their youngest, most critical years.

As I reflect on the past 50 years that SAL and SKIP has been in operation, I’m filled with gratitude for the opportunity to work for and alongside so many wonderful families — our future — right here in the Quad Cities. I’m also reminded of the incredible potential this region has. The Quad Cities we collectively envision can only be truly successful if we invest time, attention, and resources into educating our families and their children, starting at birth.

Marcy Mendenhall is the president and CEO of SAL Family & Community Services, an organization that supports, advocates, and educates kids and families in the Quad Cities region. SAL is home to Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.

