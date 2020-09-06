Column: An offer of help as we change seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RURAL AMERICA – It has been a difficult year for many: COVID-19, hurricanes, a derecho, unemployment, evictions, political antagonism, racial strife, you name it, this was the year for it. Lonesome feelings arrive unwanted, and every time I drive through one of the towns near me I see slumped shoulders, moving slowly along sidewalks, moving, always moving, and I don’t know what to do except offer a ride if they’re carrying something.

Major League Baseball has begun again and I’m disappointed. Without all the fancy channels I can only see a rare game, which I did, once. Once was enough. There were crowd sounds in the empty stadium, the equivalent of a laugh track. It’s a brilliant bit of showmanship but I cannot buy into it. I want baseball to be like the first time my father took me to Wrigley Field in Chicago and I was pretty sure I was in heaven, real crowd sounds, a constant undercurrent of real voices.

This has been a good year out here for five-lined skinks. What? You don’t know about skinks? They are small lizards that enjoy life in forested areas with limestone bluffs. The little creatures are actually quite exotic, as their tails are electric blue. Skinks are one of the few woodland creatures that can out-costume Lady Gaga. I like having them around.