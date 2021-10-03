Column: An old radio and a playful cat

RURAL AMERICA – I have witnesses who will attest to what I’m going to tell you: my tortoiseshell cat Luna is, perhaps, one of the smartest, most talented cats on earth. What? You were expecting something more substantive? Sorry, this is about as good as it gets in my household, because where I live we revel in small stories, never claiming any true wisdom.

Luna has a favorite soft toy, one I’ve re-sewn a number of times. Anyway, twice a day she brings her toy to me and drops it at my feet. I then toss the toy into another room, sometimes over a couch or a chair and she leaps over the obstacle, (even if someone is sitting there) retrieves the toy, and brings it back, and drops it at my feet. Repeat routine. Over and over again.

Neighbors a few miles north of me enjoy a different kind of cat, a bobcat. I’ve been hearing of sightings out here for many years and now my friends have photographic evidence. Gorgeous animals.