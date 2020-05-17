Column: An opportunity to reimagine health care after COVID-19

In 1952 André Malraux said to Whittaker Chambers, "You have not come back from hell with empty hands." With more than 300,000 worldwide deaths, COVID-19 has led to a global public health and economic calamity. After this pandemic, there will be a new normal and transformative changes. Its effects will range from how we work, to how we interact with others, to how we deliver healthcare.
The American healthcare system was already broken, with 28 million people uninsured and many more underinsured. Healthcare costs stemming from high deductible plans, surprise billing, and exorbitant prescription drug costs had led to healthcare expenses becoming the #1 cause of personal bankruptcies. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has tremendous potential to improve healthcare delivery, and I envision five major changes that will drive this transformation.
First, the pandemic will strengthen the political and societal will to provide healthcare for all. Until now, healthcare has been considered an individual’s personal responsibility. For example, society has held that those with heart disease or diabetes are responsible for their own health, and their disease has no effect on the health of others in society. Those with heart disease or diabetes cannot transfer their disease to others. But the pandemic exposed the vulnerability of this concept. Consider someone infected with COVID-19 who does not have access to healthcare. If this person is not able to receive treatment, he/she poses a health risk to others in society by continuing to transmit the disease, even to those who do have adequate healthcare coverage. In fact, the federal government has recognized this shortcoming and effectively provided universal health coverage for all COVID-19-related illnesses through the federal stimulus.
Second, COVID-19 has exposed the inadequacy of our protection of society’s most vulnerable elderly population. A third of COVID-19 deaths are nursing home residents or workers. This sobering fact will drive a coordinated local, state, and federal effort to devise new models of taking care of elderly populations in a safer and more compassionate environment.
Third, telehealth is here to stay. During the pandemic, many patients with less severe disease were treated at home through telehealth in order to keep hospital beds empty for a surge. This trend will continue as healthier patients will be treated at home with the assistance of new technologies. This will add great efficiencies to healthcare delivery as more patients will be monitored at home using digital stethoscopes, EKG apps, BP monitoring, and virtual reality. This wave of digital medicine will democratize access to high quality healthcare, irrespective of regional, ethnic, or racial disparities.
Fourth, the healthcare system will reassess low-value procedures and tests. The U.S. healthcare system spends more than $200 billion on low-value healthcare every year. Campaigns such as Choosing Wisely have attempted to curb low-value healthcare, but have thus far proved ineffective. However, the pandemic may achieve what Choosing Wisely was not able to. The pandemic brought upon involuntary closures of healthcare facilities, which will force the healthcare system to re-evaluate the value of many services. For example, patients and doctors may realize that the extra diagnostic test or elective surgery they missed out on in April wasn’t vitally important after all.
Fifth, the pandemic will help create a digital national healthcare grid that will lead to early detection of disease patterns across different regions. This will help facilitate a national coordinated response for future disease outbreaks, which will also optimize the allocation of healthcare resources and provide necessary "slack" in the healthcare system.
Our nation has faced and overcome many seemingly insurmountable challenges, and COVID-19 is no different. The heroic efforts of healthcare workers in the face of this crisis is a testament to the spirit of this great nation. We will emerge from this crisis with renewed patriotism and a revitalized sense of community.
As we emerge from the depths of COVID-19’s hell, I am optimistic we will develop a community-centric healthcare system that delivers more personalized, preemptive and compassionate care.
Dr. Sanjeev Puri is chief of medical staff at UnityPoint Trinity Health. The views expressed are his own.
