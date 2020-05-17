Column: An opportunity to reimagine health care after COVID-19

In 1952 André Malraux said to Whittaker Chambers, "You have not come back from hell with empty hands." With more than 300,000 worldwide deaths, COVID-19 has led to a global public health and economic calamity. After this pandemic, there will be a new normal and transformative changes. Its effects will range from how we work, to how we interact with others, to how we deliver healthcare.

The American healthcare system was already broken, with 28 million people uninsured and many more underinsured. Healthcare costs stemming from high deductible plans, surprise billing, and exorbitant prescription drug costs had led to healthcare expenses becoming the #1 cause of personal bankruptcies. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has tremendous potential to improve healthcare delivery, and I envision five major changes that will drive this transformation.

First, the pandemic will strengthen the political and societal will to provide healthcare for all. Until now, healthcare has been considered an individual’s personal responsibility. For example, society has held that those with heart disease or diabetes are responsible for their own health, and their disease has no effect on the health of others in society. Those with heart disease or diabetes cannot transfer their disease to others. But the pandemic exposed the vulnerability of this concept. Consider someone infected with COVID-19 who does not have access to healthcare. If this person is not able to receive treatment, he/she poses a health risk to others in society by continuing to transmit the disease, even to those who do have adequate healthcare coverage. In fact, the federal government has recognized this shortcoming and effectively provided universal health coverage for all COVID-19-related illnesses through the federal stimulus.