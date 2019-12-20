Column: An ordinary day in Washington, D.C.

"So soon," she said. "It's not what I came to Washington to do, and not what I expected."

What changed Shalala's mind was the subsequent revelation - confirmed by the testimony of seasoned civil servants - that Trump had pressured a foreign government for ammunition that could be used against a political rival. No longer was it possible to argue that this was not an impeachable abuse of power, or that it should be left to voters to render a verdict next November.

There are at least a few similarities between 1998 and now. One is that both Clinton and Trump admitted to the actions that brought them - and the country - to this juncture.

But one big difference is that Trump claims not to see anything wrong with what he did.

Nor, it seems, does his party. "I confronted a president," Shalala keeps telling her Republican colleagues. "What are you afraid of?"

Shalala was far from the only one who found herself unsettled to be witnessing a second impeachment in such a short span of the nation's history.