Column: An ounce of prevention is worth a lot

At the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus had spread globally before its potential severity was clear. The identification of the Omicron variant in South Africa took only two weeks. Travel restrictions followed within hours, world-wide surveillance for the variant is underway, and clinical and epidemiologic research are in full swing.

The transparency and speed with which public health authorities and scientists in southern Africa have shared their testing data is an example for the world of how to respond to these events. We need not just recognize them for what they are doing but emulate them.

That Omicron was spotted so quickly, using very limited data, means we don’t know its significance yet. How we use this "advanced warning" will tell us much about how our pandemic responsiveness has evolved.

All information says that standard molecular diagnostic tests (e.g. PCR) continue to work. Rapid tests used at the point of care or at home are being evaluated. In Iowa, the State Hygienic Laboratory is sequencing 300 viral strains from positive tests weekly and is well positioned to recognize the new variant. As of Nov. 30, the variant has not been found in the U.S., but sequencing can take days so cannot be our only approach to surveillance.

Some of the questions to be answered: