Column: An ounce of prevention is worth a lot

At the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus had spread globally before its potential severity was clear. The identification of the Omicron variant in South Africa took only two weeks. Travel restrictions followed within hours, world-wide surveillance for the variant is underway, and clinical and epidemiologic research are in full swing.
The transparency and speed with which public health authorities and scientists in southern Africa have shared their testing data is an example for the world of how to respond to these events. We need not just recognize them for what they are doing but emulate them.
That Omicron was spotted so quickly, using very limited data, means we don’t know its significance yet. How we use this "advanced warning" will tell us much about how our pandemic responsiveness has evolved.
All information says that standard molecular diagnostic tests (e.g. PCR) continue to work. Rapid tests used at the point of care or at home are being evaluated. In Iowa, the State Hygienic Laboratory is sequencing 300 viral strains from positive tests weekly and is well positioned to recognize the new variant. As of Nov. 30, the variant has not been found in the U.S., but sequencing can take days so cannot be our only approach to surveillance.
Some of the questions to be answered:
• Will Omicron replace Delta that is causing thousands of deaths each week in the U.S. and several hundred infections weekly in Scott and Rock Island counties? Omicron has already been found in multiple countries, primarily in travelers from southern Africa. How easily it is transmitted from person-to-person compared to earlier variants will take weeks to understand.
• Will Omicron cause a distinct or more severe clinical illness in the U.S.? Early data from South Africa are not definitive due to differences in their population and ours related to age, underlying diseases, the extent of vaccination and other considerations.
• Finally, will prior infection and our available vaccines continue to provide good protection from hospitalization and severe disease? Omicron is characterized by many mutations (more than 50), so escape from established immunity is an important area of study. Evidence that will emerge in the coming weeks will inform decisions about the need to reformulate the authorized and approved vaccines. A time frame of several months may be realistic for the mRNA vaccines and somewhat longer for more traditional vaccines seems reasonable.
Oral antiviral drugs are under consideration at the FDA and may be available within weeks, providing another intervention to blunt the pandemic, including Omicron.
What should we do while waiting for more information? Omicron may or may not turn out to be a severe threat, but an ounce of preparedness is worth a lot. Consider the following.
• So far vaccines in the U.S. have maintained really incredible effectiveness for serious illness against successive variants and we will be studying that question intensively for Omicron. Primary immunization of all people 5 years old and up remains the critical individual and population priority. Those of you who have been approved for boosting or additional vaccine doses should avail themselves of the opportunity with deliberate speed.
• Travel restrictions are prudent while the extent of spread of Omicron is determined, as is monitoring travelers from places with substantial Omicron activity. They will hopefully allow us to limit the spread of Omicron as it is introduced in the U.S. A presidential proclamation has listed countries from which non-citizen entry will be restricted. CDC is coordinating surveillance of travelers allowed to enter the U.S. with state and local public health departments.
• Double down on the use of non-pharmaceutical interventions. Mask in all public indoor venues, continue social and physical distancing, and use common sense personal and environmental hygiene.
Dr. Louis M. Katz is an infectious diseases specialist and the medical director at the Scott County Health Department. Opinions expressed are his and not necessarily those of the department.