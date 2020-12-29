Column: An outpouring of loving kindness

As many of you know, on December 10th, Temple Emanuel was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti. After reporting this crime to local and federal authorities, our first instinct was to clean away the graffiti as quickly as possible and try to keep the matter quiet. We didn’t want the perpetrator of this act of hatred to feel validated by publicity, and we certainly didn’t want to draw more attacks down upon us. However, we decided this was something that the community needed to know.

We made the right decision, for our own congregation and for the community. Since this incident, we have received so many communications in support and solidarity! Although most of these expressions of sorrow and dismay came from our local Quad-City community, we have received messages from all over the world.

We would like to thank each and every person and organization that called, wrote a letter, sent an email, did a social media post, issued a public statement, made donations, and/or attended a Temple event in order to show your support. It was an extraordinary outpouring of loving kindness from religious leaders, community leaders, and fellow citizens whose hearts were as broken as ours.