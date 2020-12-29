Column: An outpouring of loving kindness

As many of you know, on December 10th, Temple Emanuel was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti. After reporting this crime to local and federal authorities, our first instinct was to clean away the graffiti as quickly as possible and try to keep the matter quiet. We didn’t want the perpetrator of this act of hatred to feel validated by publicity, and we certainly didn’t want to draw more attacks down upon us. However, we decided this was something that the community needed to know.
We made the right decision, for our own congregation and for the community. Since this incident, we have received so many communications in support and solidarity! Although most of these expressions of sorrow and dismay came from our local Quad-City community, we have received messages from all over the world.
We would like to thank each and every person and organization that called, wrote a letter, sent an email, did a social media post, issued a public statement, made donations, and/or attended a Temple event in order to show your support. It was an extraordinary outpouring of loving kindness from religious leaders, community leaders, and fellow citizens whose hearts were as broken as ours.
Jewish tradition teaches that one who visits a person who is sick or injured removes a sixtieth of their suffering. And so it has been for us, after being injured by hate — each person who reached out or spoke up in concern removed a portion of the pain that we in the Jewish community felt.
Although Temple Emanuel happened to be the unlucky recipient of the graffiti incident on this particular day, this type of event occurs regularly amongst the Jewish People, and each night of this year’s Chanukah, to our sorrow, at least one Jewish community in the United States suffered an incident of anti-Semitism. We are also mindful that so many other groups have been and continue to be singled out for acts of hatred, and that hate acts are rising throughout our nation and the world. We urge victims of any kind of hatred to reach out for community support. We will stand with you, as you have stood with us.
We believe that your support and actions have not only helped the healing process here at Temple Emanuel, but have also made a positive statement that there is no room for any kind of hate in this community. We are grateful for the good you have already done, and we pray that your vocal support may be a deterrent to the next vandal or assailant who would carry out any act of hate. We pledge to work with all people of good will in the entire community to strengthen the mutual respect and concern that uplifts us all.
Greg Rothbardt is president of the Temple Emanuel Board of Trustees. Linda Bertenthal is rabbi at Temple Emanuel, Davenport.