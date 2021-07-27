Column: An understanding of humanity

As noted in passing in a previous column, one of the things that I appreciate about Roman Catholic theology is the view that we exist, not as isolated individuals, but as members of society who have responsibilities to promote the common good, rather than just live for ourselves,

This is not to suggest that there are no individual rights. Rather, it is to suggest that we have responsibilities, as well as rights. In Pacem in terris (Peace on Earth) John XXIII notes that "the common good is best safeguarded when personal rights and duties are guaranteed." In Laudato si’ (On Care for Our Common Home), Francis states, "Underlying the principle of the common good is respect for the person as such, endowed with basic and inalienable rights ordered to his or her integral development."

As regular readers of this column know, I grew up in Montana, where the values of the American West were ingrained in me. These values included a belief in rugged individualism and a strong emphasis on individual rights.