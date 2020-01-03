Column: An uneven playing field

Clearly, the same cannot be said for San Diego County Credit Union, sponsor of the Holiday Bowl. Its brash "Don’t Feed the Bankers" television advertisements blatantly exposed what is wrong with large credit unions in our country. Mega credit unions are exploiting U.S. taxpayers and SDCCU, like so many of its kin, doesn’t seem to mind flaunting its tax privilege.

For Iowans unfamiliar with this mega credit union, SDCCU was originally chartered in 1938 as San Diego County Employees Credit Union. Its modest purpose was to serve the financial needs of county government employees. During the 1970s, SDCCU relaxed its membership requirement and now is open to everyone living or working in three densely populated counties, comprising nearly 9 million residents. And what if you don’t live or work within these three counties? No problem. Just join the Financial Fitness Association for an $8 membership fee and you’re in. Thus, SDCCU membership is essentially unrestricted, which explains how its membership has ballooned to over 400,000 and it has amassed $8.3 billion in assets. It also helps to explain why it would spend millions sponsoring and advertising during a national sporting event. So much for the "common bond" membership requirement intended for credit unions.