Column: An unknown worth watching on caucus night

The Iowa Democratic caucuses may be set up for the biggest comeback in political history.

Could the winner of the 1972 and 1976 Democratic caucuses win again 44 years later?

Keep an eye out on caucus night for this upset candidate: "Uncommitted."

OK, seriously. No, "Uncommitted" is not going to win the February 3 Democratic presidential caucuses in Iowa, like it did in those first iterations.

Edmund Muskie — fantastic name — finished second in 1972 and Jimmy Carter was second in the 1976 race that is widely credited with turning the Iowa caucuses into the spectacle they are today. In both, the highest share of Democratic support went to none of the above, or "Uncommitted," as it’s called in caucus parlance.

Ever since, Iowans have been more decisive at caucus time. The only times "Uncommitted" has showed up on the leaderboard were when there was an incumbent president or in 1992, when native son Tom Harkin ran.

But while it’s unlikely to be a top finisher this year, "Uncommitted" will be worth watching on caucus night, for a couple of reasons.