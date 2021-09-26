Column: And another thing ...

The onset of autumn this week reminds us just how beautiful a world we inhabit. Mild temperatures, cool breezes, and bright sun came right on schedule, turning our thoughts to the steady advance of winter and the string of holidays we enjoy to brighten those darkening months.

It is tempting to relax into the present. I’m surely not the only one who wants to just experience these days as they come with a minimum of care and distraction. Living in this spot at this point can seem almost idyllic. Whatever attractions the rest of the world may offer, just now America’s Midwest is assuredly the sweet spot. The West dries and burns; the East and South are blown about by wind and rain. For the moment, this is the place to be. It is illusory, of course, but this wretched world has cut us some slack for a week or two and we’d like to relish it in peace.

It’s not as if we actually have the time to spare. Problems are closing in on all sides and you have to be a resolute denialist to ignore them. In the last year I have recounted them in this space, telling them over and over, like beads in a rosary. I’m not sure what good the recitation does for you or me, but, like a prayer, I keep offering it in hope: hope at least for the better, if the best is unattainable.