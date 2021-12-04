Column: Another Covid surge, while vaccinations lag

But it is. And hospitals and health care workers are getting uneasy again.

The silver lining is that COVID-related deaths are not surging in the same way hospitalizations are. Obviously that is fantastic news, and again likely a credit to the vaccines. But preventing death is not the vaccines’ only benefit. They also, as previously stated, excel at keeping people out of the hospital.

When COVID patients start packing the hospitals, like they are starting to once again, other health care services suffer. It’s not just the COVID patients that are put in harm’s way; it’s all the other people who need health care and don’t get it fast enough because the hospitals are full of COVID patients. That can lead to serious illness or even deaths that do not show up in the COVID data, but are for all intents and purposes COVID-related.

Every serious public health official and infectious disease expert continues to say the same thing: The best way to limit COVID’s spread and destruction is to get vaccinated.