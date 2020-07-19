Column: Answering the moment

The election this November is widely viewed as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. That it assuredly is, but it is also a wrenching choice for Republican voters.

If Trump loses, will the party collapse with him? If he wins, will Republican legislators be trapped in what has become more a personality cult than a genuinely conservative party? Is there middle ground between these two equally bad outcomes?

These are serious questions. Our democracy depends on having a strong, conservative voice in negotiating the trying issues with which we must contend. It is only in compromise between the extremes of right and left that we can arrive at workable solutions for problems of race, climate and pandemic, which threaten to shred our republic.

It may seem odd — and a little suspect — for a former Democratic legislator to make a case for a strong conservative party. We are so politically polarized these days that anything I might say will be viewed with skepticism, but I have had an interest in the Republican Party since grade school days in Memphis. I grew up during the New Deal, where every one I knew was a firm believer in the Democratic Party. But I had my reservations.