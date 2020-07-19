Column: Answering the moment

The election this November is widely viewed as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. That it assuredly is, but it is also a wrenching choice for Republican voters.
If Trump loses, will the party collapse with him? If he wins, will Republican legislators be trapped in what has become more a personality cult than a genuinely conservative party? Is there middle ground between these two equally bad outcomes?
These are serious questions. Our democracy depends on having a strong, conservative voice in negotiating the trying issues with which we must contend. It is only in compromise between the extremes of right and left that we can arrive at workable solutions for problems of race, climate and pandemic, which threaten to shred our republic.
It may seem odd — and a little suspect — for a former Democratic legislator to make a case for a strong conservative party. We are so politically polarized these days that anything I might say will be viewed with skepticism, but I have had an interest in the Republican Party since grade school days in Memphis. I grew up during the New Deal, where every one I knew was a firm believer in the Democratic Party. But I had my reservations.
That was because racism was so deeply embedded in the party that I believed my natural home was with Abraham Lincoln and Republicans who freed the slaves. It was not something I could talk about, but I knew that my first vote was to be for people who thought as I did. As I grew, reality intruded.
First, the Dixiecrats splintered southern Democrats, and the northern wing of the party, spurred on by Hubert Humphrey, fought for racial equality. Then, studying history, I discovered that, in 1877, my principled Republicans had ended Reconstruction in exchange for southern votes to give Rutherford B. Hayes the presidency.
In my first presidential election, I supported Dwight Eisenhower until he accepted Richard Nixon, an unethical opportunist, as his running mate. I was subsequently swept up in the tide for John F. Kennedy, thereby putting Nixon out of office for good — I thought. When a southerner I detested, Lyndon B. Johnson, became president, I was done with Democrats.
Well, you never know. LBJ, a man I thought a shabby political manipulator, suddenly did something completely unexpected: pushing civil rights and voting rights legislation into law. The wrong man and the wrong party — with enough Republicans to offset Dixie Democrats — made my earnest wish come true. After which, Nixon returned.
This left me splitting tickets for the rest of my life. Through it all, I remained a social conservative (as my close friends and family will attest), but one who believed that government has a necessary role in individuals’ lives, as the New Deal had demonstrated.
When I decided, for compelling, personal reasons, to leave television, no realistic alternative career beckoned. It was then that a close friend, the most conservative Republican office-holder in Rock Island County, persuaded me to run for state senator against the Republican incumbent. While my campaign was made up of Republican and Democratic volunteers, I knew that, in the public mind, I would now be considered a down-the-line party regular, a notion that would give my former Chicago colleagues a laugh.
During all this, the political landscape tilted. Nixon’s "southern strategy" to discreetly woo southern racists to the Republican Party succeeded. Racism trumped party affiliation. In little more than a decade, lifelong Dixie Democrats turned the solid south to a Republican stronghold. The presidency and Congress shifted back and forth between parties, as did my vote.
During this time, Newt Gingrich convinced his GOP colleagues to abandon compromise to achieve political power, Unfortunately, it worked and congressional comity evaporated in a poisonous winner-take-all politics.
Into the arena stepped Donald J. Trump, mostly as a publicity build-up for a projected cable TV company. He said aloud what previous right-wing candidates only hinted and won in a blatantly racial, anti-immigrant campaign.
Adrift, with no coherent political program, Trump has solidified a base of White nationalists, Tea Party fanatics and evangelicals with which Republicans are saddled. If they abandon Trump on anything, they can kiss those votes goodbye. If they stick with him, they risk losing everyone else. What to do?
Some of the country’s most prominent conservatives have formed the Lincoln Project, working not only to defeat Trump but all Republicans who support him. They are calling for the destruction of the party in order to get back to honest conservatism. It may well be a suicide mission.
In this chaotic year, with the pandemic surging, businesses desperate to open, schools less so, voting restrictions expanding, and public patience wearing thin, the November vote looms as one of the most consequential in our lives. Serious questions are awaiting your decision. Are you prepared to answer?
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
Our democracy depends on having a strong, conservative voice in negotiating the trying issues with which we must contend. I
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!