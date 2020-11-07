Column: Answers to questions

2. How long will the counting take?

As I suspected and wrote here last week, Iowa fared much better than some other states. We knew most of Iowa’s results Tuesday night, while as of Friday a handful of states were still counting ballots, trying to determine who won the presidential race there.

There are two main reasons for that.

One, Iowa’s top-of-the-ticket races, for president and a U.S. Senate seat, were not particularly close. The margins in those races were wide enough that it wasn’t important to wait until every last vote was counted and confirmed. Those races were called reasonably early on Tuesday evening.

Iowa does have one congressional race still outstanding because of how close it is.

The other factor that helped Iowa report results quickly on Tuesday night was state laws that allowed local elections officials to start the process of counting all those early ballots before Election Day. Because those officials were able to get a head start on the early ballots, they were able to finish counting them by Election Day and have them ready to report that night.

3. Which way do the Obama-Trump counties go?