Column: Appeal for peace: An open letter to Xi Jinping

Dear President Xi:

Please use your influence to end the war in Ukraine. If anyone could mediate a ceasefire that would lead to negotiations soon, you are that person.

I appeal to you as one of your many Iowa friends, trusting my simple message can reach you one way or another.

We Iowans believe you feel a genuine regard for your special relationship with friends here. We know you understand friendship diplomacy. So I appeal to you as a fellow citizen diplomat — as we both were on May 7, 1985, when we took that boat ride together on the Mississippi River.

The recent Iowa visit by Ambassador Qin Gang renewed, in his words, "the time-honored friendship” you began in 1985. He spoke many times of cooperation between us. “Win-win,” he said, not only “buy and sell.” The greatest cooperation can be in joining hands for peace.

President Putin might have believed you would back up his threat to use nuclear weapons, and you could persuade him to change his calculations.

Neither side can afford a battle that risks escalation to nuclear war. The people of Earth cannot afford the risks of our new reality once nukes have been used and will likely be used again. Any nuclear strike—however “small” or “limited”—will threaten our human future by making the unthinkable thinkable. No nation should ever cross that line. China’s No-First-Use promise should become the universal norm.

I appeal to your fondness for the “real America” you glimpsed through your Muscatine neighbors in 1985, the America that grows food and peace.

I tell of myself not because I am somebody important you should heed but because I represent countless Iowans who would join my appeal in words of their own, with memories of their own and hopes of their own. Our common message to you is an affirmation of friendship and cooperation, yes, and an admonition for working together for peace. Real friends tell the truth and take risks for the sake of friendship.

I was not in that small circle you addressed as “old friends” when you returned in 2012, but I was standing in the rain while you met with Gov. Branstad and a few of my neighbors. And I waved to you.

In 2013, I attended the Muscatine ceremony when we formalized our “sister” agreement with Xhengding. Over the years I have taken part in various other Iowa-Hebei sister-states events. Just a few days ago I attended the first-ever virtual USA-China Dialogue sponsored by Sister Cities International and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Along with citizen diplomats of both nations, we enjoyed the high-level participation of your Ambassador Qin and our former governor, former Ambassador Terry Branstad.

While he was governor, Mr. Branstad signed a sister-states agreement with Mikhail Gorbachev’s home region in southern Russia, the Stavropol krai. I experienced people-to-people diplomacy during several trips there as well as being on the hosting end in Iowa many times.

Even during wartime, we keep in touch with our old friends in Muscatine’s sister city Kislovodsk. We care about them.

Our Russian friends need peace.

I have also been active, on the Iowa side, with our sister state Cherkasy in Ukraine, where Muscatine’s sister city is Drohobych. Today we are supporting them the best ways we can.

Our Ukrainian friends need peace.

The people of both sides need the killing to stop now! You could make it happen. Please make your best effort.

Thank you.

