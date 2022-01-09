Column: Are we smart enough to survive?

"Mother Nature has a bad case of people."
In just eight words, my daughter Teri nailed the cause of our vexing problem of global warming. Without people, the earth and its many creatures would get along just fine. But once human tool-making skills got out of hand, things started going downhill.
Hominids have lived on this planet for two million years, during which time, the earth was still getting its climate in order. From an iceball phase, through a universal, overheated tropical period, the weather gradually settled down through a few ice ages into regular, predictable seasons.
But the pesky, ever-evolving life force kept experimenting with varieties of hominids, finally producing the lethally-intelligent Homo sapiens. Along with its taste for violence, this new breed developed self-awareness; a kind of special, heightened consciousness with which it began to change the planet, filling it with the accumulation of the gadgets, processes, and social arrangements we call civilization.
It soon became apparent that humans were elaborating their lives with things that would, over time, finally kill them. Unfortunately, they would take many, if not most, life-forms with them. We already have a name for it: the Anthropocene. And it’s moving along nicely, thank you; slowly, but steadily, picking up speed.
Come to think of it, Teri’s answer also explains the current pandemic. As the sorta-thinking humans began to expand in number, they encroached on other animals’ habitats; in doing so, exposing themselves to new, lethal germs and viruses. With each new wave, they have had to scramble to find means of protecting themselves — a process that gets messy if they’re not thinking straight.
It’s an odd situation. Homo sapiens named itself the wise hominid and, in truth, they are capable of logic, introspection, reasoning — the sort of mental skills you would think arms them to deal calmly and rationally with the problems they have created. But, unfortunately, they carry with their gift of intelligence, a heavy load of instincts shared with less complex creatures. It can get in the way.
It was the science fiction author, Arthur C. Clarke who cautioned us about this situation some years ago when he wrote, "It has yet to be proved that intelligence has any survival value."
That all sounds pretty bleak and altogether too negative. When you look back over recorded history (recording history was a really good idea) you find we humans coping reasonably well. True, the male population has a lamentable tendency to fight and kill one another, but religions were developed to curb that — until they, too, became a cause for combat.
We have sheltered ourselves from the elements even as we were messing them up. We have roamed about the moon and have begun to spy on Mars, as living on earth is becoming more perilous. We have established economic and political systems meant to make life more peaceful and equitable, but, for reasons hard to understand, we are now trying to tear them apart.
Homo sapiens is a complicated creature.
Our largely inadvertent mistakes have been recognized (though denied by many) and we are groping for some answers. We have the means to do so, but after some 5,000 years of exercising our miraculous self-awareness, we seem tired of thinking and prefer to just wish it all away.
Meanwhile, the earth’s mechanisms keep on adapting to rapidly-changing conditions. As the poles and glaciers melt, the forests cleared or burned, vast quantities of tundra and peat melt, releasing tons of methane, the spinning globe is trying to work out a new balance of heat and moisture. It’s called weather and it’s going to be different for a long time, with increasing extremes of hot and cold, wet and dry, and ever-strengthening winds.
In the midst of all this, some are willing to let the world spin out of control as they connive to amass money and power (the one equals the other). It will work in the short term, but guarantee disaster a century hence.
How can we turn this around? How can we give Mother Nature a good case of people?
Asking questions is easy. Answers are hard to come by, especially now. Populations are restless, spoiling for a fight. Unfortunately the ones prepared to provoke an armed revolution are the ones who would lock greedy, shelf-involved tyrants in power. A good many of the "sapient" seem to have a tenuous relationship with reality, transfixed by the manufactured "reality" of television and the small screen world of the disaffected.
There are among us voices of reason, but they are lost in the cacophony of entertaining hustlers out to make a buck, consequences be damned. Able, aware scientists and leaders are trying to cut through the noise, but they are at a disadvantage: they’re no fun.
If there’s an upside to Mother Nature’s condition it’s that her survival is assured. She will pull through with or without those troublesome Homo sapiens. If someone remains to record her case history, it will be interesting to read.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.