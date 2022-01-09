Column: Are we smart enough to survive?

We have sheltered ourselves from the elements even as we were messing them up. We have roamed about the moon and have begun to spy on Mars, as living on earth is becoming more perilous. We have established economic and political systems meant to make life more peaceful and equitable, but, for reasons hard to understand, we are now trying to tear them apart.

Homo sapiens is a complicated creature.

Our largely inadvertent mistakes have been recognized (though denied by many) and we are groping for some answers. We have the means to do so, but after some 5,000 years of exercising our miraculous self-awareness, we seem tired of thinking and prefer to just wish it all away.

Meanwhile, the earth’s mechanisms keep on adapting to rapidly-changing conditions. As the poles and glaciers melt, the forests cleared or burned, vast quantities of tundra and peat melt, releasing tons of methane, the spinning globe is trying to work out a new balance of heat and moisture. It’s called weather and it’s going to be different for a long time, with increasing extremes of hot and cold, wet and dry, and ever-strengthening winds.