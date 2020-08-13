Column: Arrogance and a mistaken identity

SPRINGFIELD – If it can happen to Art Turner, it can happen to just about anyone.

But it sure is a lot more likely to occur if you happen to be Black.

Last week, Turner, who was once the most powerful African Americans in the Illinois House, was handcuffed and hauled to jail while driving just two blocks from his own Chicago home.

His offense?

Well, that’s just it. He did nothing wrong. All the same he ended up locked in a jail cell, stripped of his shoes, belt and more than a bit of his dignity.

Here’s what happened:

The 69-year-old was driving his BMW to a car dealer to trade it in for a truck. Two Chicago police officers pulled him over and said his car was missing a front license plate. He explained it had just fallen off and he hadn’t bothered to put it back on because he was trading it that day. But he produced his title, registration, driver’s license and all the other pertinent paperwork.

The police officers ran his driver’s license and then said he was wanted for failure to appear in court on a traffic offense.