Column: 'Ask and you shall receive.'

The requests come via every means of communication: mail, radio, television and various modes of social media. At the moment. political solicitation is outpacing other forms. Endless TV candidate ads are overlapping each other. The internet is stuffed with political propaganda, asking for money. At my home the preferred method is mail, and there the volume has been increasing steadily as the off-year election approaches.

Each day another load is dumped into my capacious mailbox: a mixture of pleas, challenges and propaganda. I seem to be on many more mailing lists than the average postal customer, and I have no one to blame but myself. Once you give, you are not forgotten.

Over many decades I have made minor contributions to candidates of both parties. Not only do they remember me at election time, but they have obviously told their friends and replacements: “This guy’s good for a few bucks. Tell him you are desperate and really need his help.” And so, they do.

I think there is at least one candidate in every state who has invested in postage to tell me how essential I am to his or her campaign. The pleas come from coast to coast and points in between. Hopefuls in toss-up states are contacting me almost weekly as Nov. 8 gets closer.

I believe in supporting politicians whose work I admire, but there is a limit. I have been winnowing the stack down to what I hope is a manageable number. Preference goes to Iowa and Illinois contenders, but there are other worthy candidates across the country who deserve support; so many that choosing the few I can afford is difficult.

Over a long lifetime I have contributed to various people and causes, charitable and political. Once you are on a list, you are seldom removed. And mailing lists are shopped around to those who are looking for new contributors or customers.

I also subscribe to a number of publications over a broad range of subjects. A few I continue for decades; others I try for a year, just to see what they are up to, then drop. They never forget you, so you receive offers of reduced prices at regular intervals. At the same time, they sell your address to related publications. The offers multiply.

One time I subscribed to a forgotten magazine that misspelled my name, changing Wooten to Aiiten, clearly the result of a careless typist who hit A and i, instead of the adjacent W and o. After a year’s subscription lapsed, I was charmed to see how many others came looking for this Aiiten fellow’s patronage. It took years for him to disappear from my address. It was instructive to see how far afield mailing lists can be hawked.

One discovery was the developing relationship between far-right organizations and fundamentalist churches. Shortly after signing up for a particularly extreme publication (so rabid that I terminated the subscription after six months) I began to hear from a variety of pastors who had intriguing approaches to spiritual aid.

One sent me a paper prayer mat. I was to kneel on it, pray for a special blessing, then return it with a contribution. Another sent a paper slipper which I was to put on my right foot while praying and return it with money enclosed. Others simply asked for contributions with the assurance that they would intervene with heaven on my behalf. The tie that binds religion to politics is money.

Years ago, a colleague told me of an unaffiliated preacher who had a 15-minute program on the small radio station where he was working. At the end of each program, the preacher would ask for money to keep his ministry on the air; and every day he received a sizable clutch of envelopes.

One day the mail was held up. A single letter was delivered. “Slim pickings today,” my friend said as he handed the envelope over. The minister opened it and out fell a check large enough to cover a month’s worth of broadcast time. Thinking of all those letters coming in every day, my friend realized just how much profit there can be in broadcast solicitation. The trick for the listener is to do some checking before writing a check.

It’s difficult to pony up for political causes when there are so many Quad-City organizations, religious and secular, working to supply food, clothing and shelter to the needy. Again, it’s impossible to support them all, so the fairest method may be to work out a rotating schedule of contributions through the year.

Sharing your income with those less fortunate is not only a basic tenet of all religions, but of civic-minded secularists as well. Being poor in this incredibly rich nation is better than being poor in third world countries, but that doesn’t mean many Americans, especially children, aren’t facing starvation and homelessness. You don’t have to look far to find a place where your donation is needed.

So, when candidates ask for contributions, you have to balance the absolute need for honest, effective government with the necessity of tending to the desperately poor. Large charitable organizations need your help, but the local food bank’s need is immediate and close to home. Trying to decide which outstretched hand should be filled is hard, but choices must be made.

Making the right one isn’t easy, but the obligation is there for a decent human being to take action: to help steady a foundering democracy, a desperate family down the block, a starving child in Kenya, a planet in crisis.

Let me paw through those envelopes one more time.