Column: Asking the right questions on gun violence

There is no doubt Davenport is overdue for a thorough examination of what is it about us — our community — that "levels of sustained violence far exceed the national average." Recent brutal physical attacks within our schools and hate literature in our neighborhoods remind us that violence comes in all forms. But the law enforcement lens is not the only lens from which we should ask, "why?"

Too often law enforcement is the agency communities look to for solutions to community violence and trauma. We propose that many of the solutions are beyond law enforcement’s reach and role.

Kay Pranis, author and restorative justice practitioner writes, "The community has a complex relationship with crime. The community is a victim — every crime harms the community fabric. And the community is a responsible party — the community is responsible for the well-being of all of its members and most crime has elements of community failure in its causes."

Several years ago a Roman Catholic sister’s ministry included bearing witness at the scenes of shots fired and gun violence. She would pray for the victim, the shooters, and the community. Neighborhood residents would leave their homes and join her in prayer in their own voice. Healing began to replace the hurt for that one neighborhood.