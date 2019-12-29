Column: Asking the right questions on gun violence

The traumatic sounds of shots fired and gun violence ripple through Davenport’s neighborhoods on a near daily basis. If you have been impacted by gun violence, the "pop, pop, pop" sounds are permanently embedded in your physical being. A car backfiring, a slamming garbage can lid, the sounds of firecrackers immediately bring back the horror of that day when life changed. A Davenport teenager recently said, "It’s as easy to find a gun as it is to buy a bag of potato chips."
According to an April 2018 Center for American Progress paper called Gun Violence in Iowa, "Although Iowa has among the lowest gun death rates, gun violence still has a significant effect on the state."
• From 2007 to 2016, 2,253 Iowans were killed with a gun.
• A gun theft occurs every five hours in Iowa, or 1,800 guns a year.
• Firearms are the most common method used to commit suicide in Iowa.
• From 2007 to 2016, at least 43% of Iowa’s domestic violence gun homicides of women were committed with long guns.
• African Americans make up 4% of Iowa’s population but account for 31% of our gun homicide victims.
You have free articles remaining.
In June 2019 Davenport was among 10 cities invited into the National Public Safety Partnership. The NPSP press release stated, "To be considered for selection, a site must have sustained levels of violence that far exceed the national average and demonstrate a commitment to reducing crime." It said the initiative's federal resources "help police departments to diagnose where crime is highest – and why — and to find, arrest, and prosecute criminals."
There is no doubt Davenport is overdue for a thorough examination of what is it about us — our community — that "levels of sustained violence far exceed the national average." Recent brutal physical attacks within our schools and hate literature in our neighborhoods remind us that violence comes in all forms. But the law enforcement lens is not the only lens from which we should ask, "why?"
Too often law enforcement is the agency communities look to for solutions to community violence and trauma. We propose that many of the solutions are beyond law enforcement’s reach and role.
Kay Pranis, author and restorative justice practitioner writes, "The community has a complex relationship with crime. The community is a victim — every crime harms the community fabric. And the community is a responsible party — the community is responsible for the well-being of all of its members and most crime has elements of community failure in its causes."
Several years ago a Roman Catholic sister’s ministry included bearing witness at the scenes of shots fired and gun violence. She would pray for the victim, the shooters, and the community. Neighborhood residents would leave their homes and join her in prayer in their own voice. Healing began to replace the hurt for that one neighborhood.
One solution being considered is to build a bigger adult jail and juvenile detention center. The Scott County Board of Supervisors is considering a $38 million capital expansion of both buildings. But aren’t we better than that? Aren’t conversations about bigger jails only a symptom of deeper stress, trauma, anger, deceit, brokenness running deep throughout our community? Are jails and their overworked staff equipped to address the deeper, social inequities that are at the root of the imbalance in the first place? Are we prepared to forfeit another generation of disproportionately men of color so that Davenport can delay even longer the inevitable questions of equity?
With bigger jails, are we not locking up and throwing away the key on the deeper questions facing our community?
Instead, let us imagine the benefits of more diversity in leadership positions in the corporate and public sectors; children of all races and economic backgrounds reading and writing at levels exceeding proficiency; a community land trust converting vacant and blighted properties into healthy communities, which include healthy and affordable housing, parks, recreation centers, libraries, and resident-owned businesses; and a multi-modal public transportation system connecting neighborhoods and business corridors throughout the region.
In April 2018 the Quad-City Times Editorial Board addressed disparities within the Davenport Community School District and penned the editorial "Davenport’s Racial Inequity is Undeniable." When the city of Davenport — all of us — bear witness to creating a more equitable city, healing will replace hurt, and we will have demonstrated our serious commitment to answering the question, "why?"
This was written by the Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Quad-Cities, whose members include parents, faith-based groups, and citizens committed to promoting more equitable and restorative systems of justice to serve young people and adults.