Column: Back to where we were supposed to be

And in that moment — OK, maybe the next moment after that because in the first moment I completely panicked — I heard the voice of another mentor who once warned me I will encounter a time when I won't know the answer and the only answer will be this: "To do the next right thing". And what she meant was that in business as in life, there are times when the future is not clear and the path is obscured and in those moments all we can do is focus on taking the next step forward. We may not have the answers to the biggest of our problems but in the moment we can make the next best choice.

As leaders we believe and, to some extent, are trained that we must know what to do when problems land at our feet; that our teams and our boards and those we serve rely on our experience and innate problem-solving abilities to ensure they succeed and survive whatever disaster lands on our doorstep. But rarely do we face a global disaster of this size and scope.

Answering the leadership question, "who moved my cheese" and "what's my Meyers-Briggs Personality Type" did little to provide clarity or direction at such a dark time.

So I listened to that inner voice and did my best to console a team looking to me for answers.