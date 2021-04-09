Column: 'Bad apple' bill poorly thought out

By the very nature of the job, police officers are the ones who are sent to deal with life-threatening emergencies. The primary purpose of having police oﬃcers is to protect the law-abiding citizens from criminals. In almost all cases, that is exactly what they do.

When a woman calls 911 pleading for police assistance because her husband is beating the hell out of her, it is the police officer who is dispatched. When there is a shooting spree in a school, it is the police officer who answers the desperate call. When there is an armed robbery in progress, when an alarm comes in, it is the police oﬃcer who responds. Even the speeder is stopped by a cop.

Every one of these situations has the potential for escalation — for the responding oﬃcer to be seriously injured or killed. Weekly we hear reports of an oﬃcer being shot or killed while responding to a domestic abuse call, an armed robbery, or a school shooting in progress. Even as they issue speeding tickets.

Without qualiﬁed immunity, every oﬃcer's traﬃc stop, every arrest, every use of force has the potential of seeing the responding oﬃcer facing a jury trial. All that is required is that the aggrieved person makes the allegation that the oﬃcer acted with an improper state of mind. A jury trial will probably follow — even if the allegation is entirely baseless.