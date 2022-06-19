Column: Bad deeds are done in the dead of night

So, what are the costs of President Biden’s open Southern border policy?

On March 17, 2022, I wrote of the fentanyl crisis enabled by Biden’s criminally wanton open-border policy.

"Illicit fentanyl, primarily manufactured in foreign clandestine labs and smuggled into the United States through Mexico, is being distributed across the country and sold on the illegal drug market.

"Between 2020 and 2021, nearly 79,000 people between 18 and 45 years old — 37,208 in 2020 and 41,587 in 2021 — died of fentanyl overdoses …”

I concluded by asking, “So does Biden really care?” His past remarks signal he doesn’t.

"I find that international drug trafficking — including … fentanyl ... constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States."

But fentanyl deaths are but one deadly consequence of Biden’s obtuseness. There are others.

Between February 2021, and May 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (“CBT”) states that there have been 2,500,000 encounters with foreign nationals illegally attempting to enter into the

U.S.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recently released a document from President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security, captioned, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection Overview of the Southwest Border.” That heavily redacted eight-page document describes the role of Mexican cartels and other transnational criminal organizations (“TCOs”) in smuggling foreign nationals into the U.S.

That document states,

“…We assess that smuggling networks [Mexican Drug Cartels and TCOs] are very active in promoting the flow of migrants through Mexico. These drug trafficking organizations maintain control of the primary trafficking corridors into the United States. The drug trafficking organizations’ control of these corridors, allows them to regulate the flow of migrants, as well as charge migrants a ‘tax’” for the right of passage through these corridors.

“TCOs will exploit migration flows and entrench themselves in the smuggling cycle. TCOs endanger vulnerable individuals, amass illicit profits that feed cartel violence in Mexico and along the border, and create a volatile border environment.”

AG Moody states that. “This … contradicts what the Biden administration has been telling the American people. It shows that the Mexican drug cartels are profiting off the mass migration ….”

In October 2021, according to Border Report, CBT agents advised:

“Everything going through their [the Cartels’] area they know,” … so everyone going through their area they has to pay a fee. … They charge between $8,000 and $15,000, depending on the person and where they are coming from. … They have pick-up drivers in the United States. They recruit the youth to drive. They have stash house coordinators, people that transport these people form the stash houses to their final destination.”

The detriment to the people of the U.S. has been well-documented. The illegals are rewarded with welfare benefits, SNAP cards, free medical care, free schooling for their children, etc., all at the expense of American Taxpayers. Why? To create a new mass of voters beholden and permanently loyal to the Democrat party, who will ensure the Democrats with a permanent hold on power.

But what effects does enriching the Drug Cartels have on the people of Mexico?

Here is just one CTV News (Canada - 1/25/22) report. Many others can be found on the internet.

“Activists from Mexico's violence-plagued western state of Michoacan said … that the government has to fight all drug cartels equally and return land to an estimated 35,000 people displaced by fighting.

"’In terms of safety, we are worse than ever,’ said Hipolito Mora, former leader of the 2013-2014 self-defense movement that kicked the Knights Templar Cartel out of Michoacan.

“The cartels are back, with the Jalisco Cartel fighting the local Viagras gang for control of the state. The battle has featured heavy weaponry and the use of bomb-dropping drones. The government response has been to hold off incursions by the Jalisco cartel, while doing little to stop the other gangs.

“Rev. Gregorio Lopez, a Catholic priest once known for wearing a flak vest while celebrating Mass, said, … ‘There are regions where the government frankly can't go, regions ... where organized crime has total control…. At least 35,000 people have been forced to flee their homes and farms …. The warring drug cartels extort money from almost all merchandise passing through Michoacan. … They have to pay protection money on the outskirts of the city. There are little plastic tables and some guy there charging …’"

A president should be proud of his border policy. The Press and the American people should be allowed to see everything that’s being done. Secret air flights, disbursing the migrants in the dead of night, should tell you that Biden feels he needs to hide what he is doing from the American people.

John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist.

