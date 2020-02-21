Column: Ban conversion therapy

Last week, much deserved praise was issued to actor Gabrielle Union and former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade for publicly affirming their love and acceptance of their child. For a transgender girl like Zaya Wade, this illustrates the best-case scenario for a young person questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation.
Members of PRISM (promoting respect in sexual minorities), the LGBTQ and ally student group at St. Ambrose University, are well-versed in the perils of coming out as gay, gender-non conforming, or transgender. Coming out is not a one-time event. It is a continual process often met with homelessness, violence and discrimination.
These outcomes are all too common for LGBTQ youth.
One of the more frightening and cruel outcomes of coming out is the fear of conversion therapy, a practice intended to change an LGBTQ person’s gender identity or sexual orientation. Conversion therapy is also referred to as sexual orientation change efforts (SOCE). It can take the form of emotional abuse, electric shock, induced vomiting, or camps and online programs. Every major medical and mental health organization in the U.S. has condemned the use of this abusive practice that results in a suicide attempt rate 8.4 times higher than those who were supported by their families.
As of today, 19 states have acknowledged the harm conversion therapy poses and issued bans on the harmful practice, with Utah being the most recent state to do so. By implementing statewide bans, the 19 states that have taken a stand against conversion therapy have prevented 6,000 LGBTQ youth from experiencing this harm.
Each year PRISM petitions members of the Iowa Legislature at the statehouse, in local forums and through letter-writing campaigns. However, statewide bills banning conversion therapy have yet to gain traction in both chambers of the statehouse.
This is not intended to represent the position of St. Ambrose University. But our lobbying efforts will not wane. We have much to consider as college students whose sights are set on obtaining employment in cities and states whose laws reflect our values.
Davenport is a city with a rich legacy of civil rights challenges and victories. Our community’s history is characterized by its members speaking truth to power in order to fight prejudice and effectuate change. A municipal ban of conversion therapy is consistent with Davenport’s self-proclaimed image as a progressive, vibrant, and livable small city.
Our city has no room for such antiquated mistreatment of our most vulnerable. Help us kick hate to the curb by banning conversion therapy within Davenport’s city limits. Call upon our city council members and mayor to support a ban on conversion therapy today.
Shannon Herrick, Miranda Noack and Erika Seabloom are students and members of St. Ambrose University's PRISM board.