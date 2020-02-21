Column: Ban conversion therapy

Last week, much deserved praise was issued to actor Gabrielle Union and former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade for publicly affirming their love and acceptance of their child. For a transgender girl like Zaya Wade, this illustrates the best-case scenario for a young person questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Members of PRISM (promoting respect in sexual minorities), the LGBTQ and ally student group at St. Ambrose University, are well-versed in the perils of coming out as gay, gender-non conforming, or transgender. Coming out is not a one-time event. It is a continual process often met with homelessness, violence and discrimination.

These outcomes are all too common for LGBTQ youth.

One of the more frightening and cruel outcomes of coming out is the fear of conversion therapy, a practice intended to change an LGBTQ person’s gender identity or sexual orientation. Conversion therapy is also referred to as sexual orientation change efforts (SOCE). It can take the form of emotional abuse, electric shock, induced vomiting, or camps and online programs. Every major medical and mental health organization in the U.S. has condemned the use of this abusive practice that results in a suicide attempt rate 8.4 times higher than those who were supported by their families.

