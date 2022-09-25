Column: Banning books in a free country

Autumn arrived at mid-week, after summer left with a bang: a record high of 95; leading to a 30-degree drop in temperature over two days. It was an emphatic reminder that global warming can give accustomed changes a bit of an edge. Seasonal transitions may not always be as dramatic, but it is comforting to have them on any terms.

On that transitional first day of autumn this week, local citizens gathered after hours at the Rock Island Public Library to acknowledge Banned Books Week, an observation long linked to the autumnal equinox. The event was organized by the Midwest Writing Center, which is headquartered there. After a brief repast, participants read selections from banned books they brought to the meeting. Similar gatherings have been held across the country to counter the steady rise in attempts to ban specific books from school and public libraries.

Climate aside, there are few topics that generate more heat than efforts to ban books. The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom documented 681 challenges to 1,651 individual books just through the first eight months of this year. Obviously, some objectors are citing more than one title.

A challenge isn’t the same as a ban. It simply means someone has submitted a request for a particular book to be removed from a library, most often a school library. Most of those are from parents or individuals who have found a work to be personally offensive. This is usually for sexual content, but it is striking that over 40% of books considered objectionable are about characters of color; One-third deal with LGBTQ topics.

Bans are harder to come by, as library officials, by nature of their profession, are against them. I read that two directors of the Vinton, Iowa, public library resigned over attempts to ban LGBTQ titles. But bans are sometimes enforced. The Illinois State Library lists eight that they have barred.

An interesting case comes from Logan, Iowa, where one of the town’s inhabitants, Kailee Coleman, wrote a popular children's book entitled “And That’s Their Family,” an account of the wide diversity in contemporary family life. Some citizens want it banned, along with a biography of Harvey Milk. the first openly gay man elected to public office in California.

Coleman, whose book grew out of her work in daycare, responded: “I was surprised because the book is a book of facts. It’s just family structures that exist in this world.” In addition to the '50s idealized family sitcom model, she lists 18 different ways many of today’s families function. She adds: “There are blank pages at the end of the book to draw your own family and draw a family different from yours! The whole book can be sung to the tune of the Addam's Family!”

The director of the Logan Library, Kate Simmons, spoke in defense of Coleman’s popular book for professional and personal reasons: “Diversity, inclusivity, and representation are fundamentally my philosophy. I am a member of the LGBTQ community, and I did not come to this public library for a period of about ten years because I did not feel represented. I think kindness and acceptance are gong to have to come into play here.”

Mark Stringer, ACLU’s Iowa executive director, released a statement on actions to “shut down access to certain books and ideas.” He insisted that public schools and community libraries have a First Amendment obligation “not to censor materials simply because some community members don’t agree with the viewpoints in those materials.”

It should be emphasized that Iowa is not alone in having this problem. No state has banned more books than Texas (713). Pennsylvania is second with 456. (One of its county districts has banned a lengthy list of books by or about people of color.) Florida’s governor wants to make using certain books a felony. In all 1,586 books have been banned or restricted by 86 districts across the country, according to PEN (Pets, Essayists, Novelists) America.

School districts in Illinois are under pressure from parents to ban books such as “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe for its explicit illustrations and George M. Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue” for its sexually explicit text. There is a broad range of books under threat, most of them for dealing forthrightly with sex.

It’s a tough subject to handle objectively. If you were an adolescent some 80 years ago, you would have been desperate to learn anything at all about sex. In my school years, all I knew for sure was that it was sinful and likely to result in venereal disease. I would have paid any price for one of the books under attack. As an adult, I am as uneasy about their availability as the most nervous parent.

Still, banning books in a free country can’t be the right answer. Springer gives the most reasonable response to the dilemma: “A person can decide that they don’t want to read a certain book. They can decide that they don’t want their child to read that book. But they can’t decide that the entire school or the entire town can’t read that book.”

Sex isn’t the only thing some find offensive. There are calls to censor books that deal with race, in particular the brutal facts of slavery as it was actually practiced before the Civil War and its lingering presence afterward. Stories about immigration, different forms of government and finance, evolution, religions other than Christianity — all meet with opposition from Americans nervous about having to make room in their privileged lives for those who are different.

Acceptance of diversity is critical to democracy. United States citizens come from all over the world. Equality is easy if everyone looks, acts and thinks the same. That’s why America’s inclusive democracy can be hard for some to accept. Books are critical in helping all of us understand lives of which we have no lived experience. Banned Books Week is a yearly reminder of that fact.