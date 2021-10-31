Column: Baseball and who we value the most

The average caregiver in a health care facility makes between $9-13 per hour. These are the people we trust with feeding our parents, grandparents, and partners, cleaning them up when they need it, providing conversation and company when they sorely lack it, and pine for it. What are we thinking? Our values seem to be entirely backwards. We don’t care who’s changing dad’s diaper tonight, but what inning are we in and what’s the score?

In the mornings for the past few years, I took my wife in to the shower to clean her up and to wash her gorgeous hair. I loved doing her hair. As I dried it with a hairdryer I would sing to her, usually Christmas songs. "Sleigh bells ring. Are you listening?" She always smiled as I sang. I’m an OK singer but what she smiled about was love, not my voice or choice of tunes. Afterwards I’d wrap her in a blanket in a chair, so that I could have 3-5 minutes to shower before she wandered off, which she never did. Anyway, every other day I’d tap the head of my electric shaver on the side of the sink to get rid of detritus from previous shavings and as I did this I would hear a voice in the next room exclaim happily, "Come in!"

She thought my tapping was someone knocking at a downstairs door and even very deep into her confusion she was always the gracious host and all-around sweet human being, a woman who understood her muddled husband like no other, inviting in anyone who wished to call. And when no one came into the room we laughed. And sometimes that’s enough.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0