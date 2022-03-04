Column: Be brave, like Ukraine

I want to talk about Ukraine.

Not the geopolitical implications of the current invasion. Not the sanity of Vladimir Putin. Not the effect on our gas prices. No, none of that. I want to talk about the people I know. The Ukrainians I have met and love.

Ukraine is my adopted homeland. Not because I share DNA. It is heartlines, not bloodlines.

In 2008, my husband, Bill, was awarded a Fulbright fellowship to teach in Ukraine. We spent the better part of a year living in Drohobych, a city in the western part of Ukraine about the size of Davenport. Our time there was joyful, challenging and a lesson in the courage and ingenuity of the Ukrainians. When you think about Ukraine now, I want you to think about our friends: Olenka, Roman, Iryna, Sasha, Tatiana, Marianna, Julia and many more.

I often asked people, "what do you most want Americans to know about your country?"

The answers differed, but the meaning was nearly the same.

"We are proud Ukrainians."

"We have much to offer the world."

"We want better lives for our children."

They wanted to differentiate themselves from Russians and other Slavic people. I felt their resolve and determination to do that.

As Ukraine is deeply embroiled in a war against them, I spend time thinking about our experience. We were protected and helped to navigate the culture and language. We had fun! We traded stories about our families, our lives, our hopes and dreams. These are the people I am thinking about now.

I remember visiting the village of a student, Iryna, who I met in the market. We were served Sunday lunch at the home of her parents, aunt and uncle. We ate roast chicken, salads made with beets, potatoes, cucumbers and tomatoes. Varenyky and salo (pork fat used as butter). The food was delicious and the conversation lively. This meal was prepared in a kitchen with no running water and a village with no grocery store. The goal of Iryna’s family was to work hard to support her at the university.

I remember driving with our friends Tatiana and Gena in their 25-year-old Volkswagen Golf, brought out on special occasions, to the ancestral villages of Jewish friends from the U.S. We found them and were able to gather flowers from the cemetery that had not been destroyed in the war.

I remember meeting with survivors of Treblinka who had returned to Drohobych after the war. Before the war, Drohobych was more than 50 percent Jewish.

I remember hanging out with my two best women friends, Olenka and Tatiana. We talked as though we had always known each other and shared our deepest thoughts. They were different from one another but alike in this: both were professors of English, and they were smart and capable. I swear they could do anything. I used to tell them that if they lived in the U.S., they would be CEOs, or the president of a university. Career opportunities there were limited and especially so for women.

I remember our friends were great networkers. One night our furnace stopped working. We called our Fulbright "handler," Sasha, for help. He knew someone who knew someone who then came to help There was no part to fix it in Drohobych. They drove to Lviv (about 90 minutes away by car) to pick up the part. We were up and running within a day. These were not professional repairmen, but friends of Sasha. It cost us 100 Hryvnia ($20 U.S. dollars) including the drive to Lviv.

I remember before we left Ukraine, one of our friends, Sasha, wanted to show us a "Ukrainian good time" by taking us mushroom hunting in the Carpathian Mountains. We took a train to a small town and then walked into the mountains to gather mushrooms. We roamed for hours, gathering beautiful and edible mushrooms while avoiding the poisonous ones. Sasha’s superpower was to know the difference.

When Bill and I returned to the U.S., it was to a nation in the midst of a financial crisis. We used to laugh about how it surely would not affect us because we had learned how to live with less, be inventive and make our lives work from our Ukrainian friends

My friends here have been asking me what can be done. If you have a message for the people of Ukraine, I will see that my friends get it (ukraine20082022@gmail.com). Donate to Red Cross, Nova Ukraine, Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders, World Community Kitchen.

Perhaps, most importantly, we must speak up at every opportunity about the evils of authoritarianism wherever it exists, especially in our own country.

The Ukrainians are brave. We must be, too.

Sylvia Roba is a longtime resident of Davenport. She has a passion for world travel, culture and language.

