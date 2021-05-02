Column: Be like summer; show your love

My mother in law and I were traveling on a highway when I remarked on the loveliness of the redbud trees. During our three hour route we were able to see redbuds in different stages of bloom. The progression of the maturation of the trees made it seem as if we were driving through the days of spring. At first the hard maroon buds were in stark contrast to the pale gray sky. As we traveled along we began to see redbud trees in full bloom.

The general redness along the branches had changed to lavender lace covering the dark bark. It is the showy lace which most people associate with redbud trees, yet it is the early stage from which its name is derived. We didn’t travel far enough south to see what the trees will soon look like in the summer and I had to think quite hard to remember that when the dainty lace is gone the tree will be full of heart-shaped leaves which cause the tree to also be called a "love tree."

In my mind I can picture the lavender lace-covered trees featured in many neighborhood gardens, but would never be able to identify them during the other seasons.

The redbud shows off its different traits according to which season it is. You will recognize it only if you know what to look for during each season. You expect it to appear how you have seen it previously.