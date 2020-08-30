Column: Because enough is enough

Money is not enough. Education is not enough. Excellence is not enough.

But enough is enough. That’s why the NBA called timeout.

In the sudden silence of those gyms, something was said. It is the same thing Martin Luther King said in Montgomery in 1955. "There comes a time when people get tired."

What followed King’s words was not mere applause. It was as if the audience detonated, an explosive release of frustrations and indignities that had been swallowed down for years. One senses the same potential for eruption now. You can gauge how fed up African Americans are by the fact that these basketball players, wealthy men living childhood dreams, competing on their sport’s biggest stage for its highest prize, are willing to put that aside for something more important.

The question is whether those who most need to understand that, will. There is reason to hope. This summer we saw thousands of newly awakened white allies standing up for and with African Americans. There is also reason to doubt. Last week, we saw white conservatives once again more outraged over the looting and destruction of buildings than the looting and destruction of lives.