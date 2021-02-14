Column: Being brave enough to care

Why is it sometimes difficult to express love to others when we use the word love all day long to state how we feel about things other than people? We say that we love the spray from ocean waves, the smell of coffee, and the giggle of a baby. I love reading, swimming and games with friends. I used to think that loving those things didn’t have the capacity to shatter me the way divulging my adoration for another did. I didn’t want to reveal feelings which might not be reciprocated. I have since realized that the only way I will be shattered is by being separated by distance or circumstance from those I cherish. If my feelings aren’t reciprocated they aren’t diminished. I don’t need to be adored in return; I am brave enough to continue to care. Maybe my love is exactly what another needs.