Column: Being responsible in 2022

At the end of each year, two things commonly happen. First, we mark religious and secular events that bring us together in the spirit of joy, hope, and celebration. Second, we look back at the year ended and forward to the new year, often with a spirit of reflection on mistakes made in the past year and with a spirit of resolve to do better in the new.
These twin themes – of hope and reflection – can serve us well in our current times.
For as the threats of the ongoing Covid pandemic and increasing disasters of climate change affect us locally and globally, all our hope and resolve will be needed to deal with them in the year ahead.
This starts with not politicizing facts or ignoring science. As noted before in this column, "everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion. But not to his or her own facts."
Covid and climate change are real.
If we think back to 2020, we were praying for a vaccine to protect against this terrible illness. Now we have it. Yet too many refuse to get protected. The result is over 50 million cases and 800,000 deaths from this terrible illness in the U.S. alone. Too many still maintain the pandemic isn’t real and vaccines aren’t needed. This is one place where we don’t want to be first in the world, though now we are.
The results include overflowing hospitals, acute shortages of nurses and medical availability, and supply chain disruptions that fuel inflation, driving up prices on everything from groceries to Christmas gifts.
Meanwhile, climate change has just produced an unprecedented wave of December tornadoes that killed dozens, devastated whole towns and shattered lives. Similar environmental disasters in this last year elsewhere have included massive flooding in some places, while others suffer from yearslong droughts. One town is Siberia, for the first time ever, even experienced 100-degree-plus temperatures.
Facts are stubborn things. We ignore them at our peril. Likewise, science derived from God’s gift of reason and careful experimentation generally gives us the best understanding of the physical realities that influence our lives – from dealing with pandemics to reversing climate change. We should not tolerate those who politicize facts as if they don’t exist, or encourage us to ignore them as if they’ll go away.
So as we ring out the old year and ring in the new with religious and secular celebrations as well as New Year's resolutions, may we use the spirit of the season to resolve ourselves to follow facts and not convenient fictions in the new year. May we, remembering the sacrifices of those who have gone before, decide to make our own sacrifices for those who will come after us. And may we make the responsible choices that can overcome our current challenges to public health and the well-being of our planet, with the same fortitude as our forebears exhibited in building a responsible democracy that could be a beacon to the world.
Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island.