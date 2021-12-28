Column: Being responsible in 2022

The results include overflowing hospitals, acute shortages of nurses and medical availability, and supply chain disruptions that fuel inflation, driving up prices on everything from groceries to Christmas gifts.

Meanwhile, climate change has just produced an unprecedented wave of December tornadoes that killed dozens, devastated whole towns and shattered lives. Similar environmental disasters in this last year elsewhere have included massive flooding in some places, while others suffer from yearslong droughts. One town is Siberia, for the first time ever, even experienced 100-degree-plus temperatures.

Facts are stubborn things. We ignore them at our peril. Likewise, science derived from God’s gift of reason and careful experimentation generally gives us the best understanding of the physical realities that influence our lives – from dealing with pandemics to reversing climate change. We should not tolerate those who politicize facts as if they don’t exist, or encourage us to ignore them as if they’ll go away.

So as we ring out the old year and ring in the new with religious and secular celebrations as well as New Year's resolutions, may we use the spirit of the season to resolve ourselves to follow facts and not convenient fictions in the new year. May we, remembering the sacrifices of those who have gone before, decide to make our own sacrifices for those who will come after us. And may we make the responsible choices that can overcome our current challenges to public health and the well-being of our planet, with the same fortitude as our forebears exhibited in building a responsible democracy that could be a beacon to the world.

Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island.

