Column: Better with age

You might be old if you understand what it means when somebody says their joints sound like a bowl of Rice Krispies. Not just because your bones actually snap, crackle, and pop, but because you remember the advertising characters with those names.

So often in our culture, value is placed on shiny and new, but there also is real value in old. People talk about things that improve with age: leather boots, wine, cheese, trees.

A sapling from an acorn turns into a strong, sturdy oak tree. A spindly grape vine produces bunches of lush grapes that develop into exquisite, full-bodied wine. A vat of curds and whey gets pressed and aged into a sharp, tangy, salty cheese. Stiff leather boots begin to cradle your feet with strength and suppleness.

Only recently have I noticed that I am perceived as old. Three different things have happened for me to realize it, perhaps you have experienced these also.

Have you been ignored, felt like you are completely invisible? Have you stood at a counter and watched as others are approached and waited on without the server ever making eye contact with you? Do you look in the mirror to make sure your physical form still exists?

Have you been dismissed as insignificant because you’ve been around a long time? I was shocked to be told that my ideas and opinions were obsolete. If I hadn’t been speechless, I would have explained that outdated doesn’t necessarily mean wrong. When I worked on a pediatric ward, one of the more seasoned doctors would write unconventional orders which some nurses would scoff at, considering his methods to be folk medicine. More often than not my patients felt and slept better when I implemented his simple strategies which didn’t include medical or technical intervention, saving money and resources.

Have you been considered to be wise and valued? That is the experience I choose to hold on to and treasure. There are lovely moments when a person seeks wisdom from my years of experience. Sometimes that is what they get from me, but one of the things my years have revealed to me is that there is beauty in listening. By being a sounding board, by letting someone pour out their situation in words, the problem is seen in a new light to them. Sometimes simply choosing the words to describe the situation makes answers or solutions fall into place. I don’t have to provide the solution, just the safe space for them to come to their own realizations.

I find it a privilege to have added another year to my life, I don’t try to hide my age. I believe I carry a volume of history within me. That’s not to say I have instant recall of it, I might have to flip through the table of contents to get to a particular memory, but there are important things stored within my history book; my brain has gathered information other than just advertising jingles throughout the years. A benefit of aging isn’t just the knowledge my brain has accumulated, but the maturation of emotions. I know how to recognize, acknowledge, accept, and process emotions rather than suppress, hide, or twist them into something they aren’t. I have learned that sharing emotions is valuable because when you share joy, you double it. When you share sorrow, you half it. Most importantly, I’ve learned to share love always and abundantly.

Like trees, wine, cheese, and boots become strong as they age, so do we. Our bones and hair might weaken, but we develop a strength that cradles and carries us through another year.