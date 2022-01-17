Column: Biden must lead on immigration to overcome labor crisis

The Trump administration, via its over 400 changes, decreased immigration to the United States by close to 50%. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has killed some 835,000 Americans, many of them working age, and it also has forced millions of baby boomers into early retirement. All the while, the birthrate in the United States has fallen to its lowest rate ever.

If Biden wants a template for how to lead on immigration, ironically his predecessor, Donald Trump, seems to offer the best. For all of Trump’s failings, he and his people understood the levers of immigration better than any administration before. Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon and Trump worked hourly and aggressively on a daily basis to keep legal immigrants out. The breadth and scope of our current labor crisis will require Biden to have the same energy in strengthening the legal immigration system. Biden will have to lead directly on this crisis, and he can start by looking at his own administration.