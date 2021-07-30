Column: Biden needs to engage youth

For two presidential elections in a row, millennials and Gen Zers had to choose contenders who were old enough to be their grandparents. Young people were looking for ... what’s the term? Oh yes, “new blood.”

Sanders, it’s true, is beloved by many young progressives. They felt like a leading Democratic candidate was finally speaking about the issues that matter to them, including student debt, the Green New Deal and higher education. But in 2020 the nod went to Biden, and young people were told, “Hey, at least he’s not Trump.”

The DNC Convention didn’t help. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich might have swayed moderate Republicans to come to the Democratic side, but he didn’t excite young people. Why not invite Rep. Sharice Davids, the first Democrat elected to represent a Kansas congressional district in a decade? She was then a mere 40 years old.

Don’t tell me that my president and his staff can’t respond to everyone and that my “want” is just one thing on a billion list of things to do. Asking to implement and lead an Office of Young Americans is not asking too much. Young people are willing to do the work.

And how about creating positions that enhance youth voice and youth power?