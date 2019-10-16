I grew up in a union household – and I’m proud to come from labor and to have been involved in labor all my life. From working my way through the University of Iowa doing construction work to being elected business manager of laborers’ local union in Iowa City, Local 1238 in the mid-1970s, to now serving as President of the Iowa State Building and Construction Trades Council – fighting for the dignity our workers deserve has been my life’s work.
Right now, labor has been beaten down in Iowa and across the country. Time and again – from reducing our minimum wage to eroding our collective bargaining rights – Iowa’s Republican-led government has given a green light to employers to break up unions.
We need a voice now more than ever who can build us back up. And Joe Biden is that leader.
Joe always been our best supporter because he looks up to – not down on – labor. He’s always in lockstep with us, fighting to improve the livelihood of the American worker – not just because he comes from the working class, but because he’s never forgotten who he is.
We need a president that fights to strengthen our collective bargaining rights as Joe always has – not diminish them – and who will fight for the fair wages we deserve. We deserve a leader that settles for nothing less than the health care we need and have sacrificed wages for – not a one-size-fits-all solution. Who has earned our trust. Who doesn’t just preach about restoring the dignity of work – but who’s lived it.
That’s who Joe Biden is and it’s who he’ll always be.
For too long we’ve suffered under a billionaire and a Republican party that will never carry our water because when we’re cut a raw deal, they’re better off. But Joe Biden will never leave us high and dry.
Joe has always been in our corner – fighting to give a green light for workers to organizers instead of green light for employers to sweep us under the carpet.
I’m proud to personally endorse Joe Biden because he’s one of us – he comes from the working class and believes in the integrity of every worker. And I encourage you to support him, too.
It’s time to stand up and fight for the future workers across this country deserve. And I’m proud to do that by supporting my friend and lifelong labor ally, Vice President Joe Biden.
We know there’s no candidate out there that Donald Trump is more afraid of than Joe Biden – because with Joe on the ticket, he’ll beat Donald Trump like a drum.