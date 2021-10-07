Column: Biden's climate signal is fading

Just seven days into President Joe Biden’s administration, he declared that the United States must “meet the moment” and raise our “climate ambition.” He backed that sentiment up with a set of sweeping executive orders directing the government to place the climate crisis at the center of domestic and foreign policy decisions. It was a welcome change from past presidents who have too often waited until the end of their terms to take any bold action to protect the environment.

To many in the conservation movement, Biden’s words sent a signal that perhaps the U.S. was finally willing to address the climate crisis with the urgency it demands. However, now eight months later, Biden’s climate signal has not only faded — it’s been replaced by a series of confounding mixed messages.

On Sept. 20, a federal judge in California rebuked the Biden administration in a lawsuit involving the failure to protect the Joshua tree, a species so iconic in the Western landscape that a national park bears its name. WildEarth Guardians brought this suit because the Trump administration refused to list the tree as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act — despite all available scientific evidence indicating that Joshua trees will be in danger of extinction by the end of this century from climate-change-driven habitat loss, wildfire and other stressors.