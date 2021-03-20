Column: Biden's middle-class tax hike

A higher corporate rate lowers the after-tax return on additional investment. Less investment makes workers less productive, which in turn makes them less valuable. If workers are less valuable, then businesses will reduce efforts to attract and retain them, putting downward pressure on starting salaries and restraining wage growth. So the burden of the corporate tax increase would fall on workers in the form of lower wages.

Like any economic theory, this one has holes. For example, to the extent that corporate profits are generated by a brand name and not by additional investment, then a higher tax rate wouldn’t be expected to lower wages. But the theory is the right place to start.

The idea that wages go down when business taxes go up is the consensus view of economists. The Tax Policy Center (a joint venture of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution) assigns 20% of the burden of the corporate tax to workers in its economic models. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concludes that workers bear 25% of the tax’s burden.

The noisy and rancorous debates over the 2017 tax law will make it harder to sort out the pros and cons of Biden’s proposal now because both sides of that debate retreated to political talking points that gave short shrift to economic knowledge.