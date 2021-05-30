Column: Biden's one-sided argument

As a working woman and a mother with six young children, I’m concerned that President Joe Biden is focusing too much on getting women into the workforce, and too little on supporting women’s personal pursuits.

While it’s true that women’s work was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s no longer the case. And a report co-authored by the former chair of President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisor’s found that despite school and daycare closures, parents of young children have experienced fewer employment losses.

What’s more important than the status of women’s work is their ability to pursue the choices they desire.

Striking the right balance between work and family (and other personal and professional pursuits) has never been easy. No one formula works across all ages and stages of life, nor across everyone’s unique circumstances and ideals.

But Biden’s message is that politicians have figured it out, and if women follow politicians’ prescribed ideals, they’ll have an abundance of taxpayer-funded government programs to support them.