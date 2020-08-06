Column: Blago: Madigan may sink like Titanic

Because of this, Blagojevich brings a unique perspective to Madigan’s political machinations — and what it is like to be the target of a federal probe.

First, what does it mean to be "Public Official A?"

"It means they have a target on your back," the former governor told me Monday during a nearly hour-long telephone interview.

After serving nearly eight years in prison on corruption charges, Blagojevich was released earlier this year when President Donald Trump commuted his term.

The gap between being Public Official A and an inmate is not very long, he said.

"It may take years; but in the course of a lifetime, it’s not very long at all. Once they have painted a bullseye on your back, they are out to get you," Blagojevich said.

Already, several members of Madigan’s caucus have called for him to resign.

But in a statement issued last week, the House speaker said, "I understand that the last couple of weeks have been difficult for our caucus and party, and I have had many candid conversations with members of the Democratic caucus on this matter. The feedback is positive and demonstrates continued support for me and my leadership roles. I have no plans to resign."