Column: Bloomberg seizes coronavirus crisis

Mike Bloomberg must feel as though history is poised to repeat itself. Trauma then. Trauma now. Fear then. Fear now. A public looking for leadership, now as then.

Then was 19 years ago in New York City, after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Now is the appearance of the new coronavirus, seeding anxiety throughout the nation and beyond. Then Bloomberg was an implausible candidate for mayor of New York, a newcomer to campaigning whose political skills were in inverse proportion to his ambition. Now he is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and his political skills are not much more polished than when he made his campaign debut.

But, in 2001, his claim to competence and managerial prowess pulled him into office (with substantial help from his fortune). Will it happen again?

I never make political predictions, but my analytical juices have been aroused by this uncanny repetition in Bloomberg's history. He once again finds that just as he was plodding along colorlessly but expensively in a campaign that hardly played to his strength, a sudden shock to the country puts a premium on his claim to public office.